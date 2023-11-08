Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Professional Hiring

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

You are at the core of our recruitment process and play a key role in ensuring smooth running of our global hiring, with a focus on candidate and hiring manager experience. To be part of this exciting team takes special people. At BP our recruitment bar is set high, it’s not just about finding the most skilled talent but also ensuring we find those that fit with our Values and Behaviours as an inclusive global company.Your main purpose is to support the Professional Hiring team in allocating requisitions, interview facilitation and assessment logistics.You will work closely with partners from the business, and the wider Talent Acquisition (TA) organisation to ensure that the BP talent strategy is realised, with particular focus on quality of hire, D&I and critical capabilities.You will be responsible for:• Coordination support across a defined area• Screening/ assessment of internal and external candidates as required• Attendance at external events to represent BP as required



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support the TA team to optimally own the administrative process of a portfolio of requisitions focusing on direct sourcing and a diverse group of candidates

Responsible for logistics and facilitation of interviews

Meeting and greeting candidates invited for interview, giving them a tour of the office, as required, and providing more information on everything we do as a company

Ensure accurate completion of requisitions and generation of offer documentation & liaising with HR Services

Monitor and track pre-employment processes, intervening with business facing HR team/International Mobility and/or candidate to resolve any concerns or delays and close requisitions once candidate(s) have been hired

Work with TA Teams, business-facing HR, line managers, and HR Services to ensure new hire information is set up accurately.

Responsible for ensuring quality candidate experience throughout the process in-line with BP’s Candidate Charter

Conduct candidate screening and assessment where required

Process candidate expenses in a timely manner and following appropriate approvals

Responsible for booking team meetings, general administration including printing and filing

Focal point for interview records

Adhoc data management/analysis and reporting

Advocate of BP’s employer brand

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

Breadth and depth of experience in coordination or logistics support

Some experience of handling candidates throughout a recruitment process

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance) and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to advise business insights

Risk Management – able to run sophisticated ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating high risk situations

Solution focus – seeks to determine solutions which will contribute to BP and/or improve relationships and ways of working

Partner management – Ability to engage with and influence broad number of business and HR partners. Uses effective partnering, consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust and to ensure maximum team work and results. Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.