Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

bp has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy.



Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

Our People & Culture hub discovers, empowers and cares for our high-quality people. We seek to build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams whilst helping bp to achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

A new opportunity has arisen to join our Talent Acquisition and Matching (TA&M) team as a Professional Hiring Coordinator (Talent Acquisition Coordinator).

You will be responsible for providing administrative support to our local team of specialist Recruitment Advisors, as well as supporting with background checks and candidate coordination. You will also play an important role in impacting a positive candidate experience by serving as a bp Brand Ambassador through all phases of the hiring cycle.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be a Citizen or Permanent Resident of Australia or New Zealand

Some of your other responsibilities will include:

• Provide administrative support to our corporate Professional Hiring Team on the end-to-end recruiting process.

• Schedule virtual and in-person interviews

• Serve as a passionate and knowledgeable bp Brand Ambassador to external candidates for both virtual and in-person interviews.

• Respond to recruiting related inquiries from internal or external candidates on a variety of topics such as application status, recruiting process or scheduling related questions.

• Assist in screening and handling candidate calls, resumes and correspondence as requested.

• Assist with candidate dispositioning within the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and acknowledgement communication if required.

• Provide administrative support to recruitment process as needed managing tasks such as job postings, generating candidate and offer letter correspondences, reference checks, pre-employment initiation or recruitment report preparation.

• Coordinate travel arrangements for out of town interviews, including travel, hotel and any other special scheduling requests, as needed.

• Manage special continuous improvement projects as assigned.

About you:

• Well-organised, attentive to details and follows through on assigned tasks and commitments.

• Experience in a high volume, fast paced work environment.

• Exceptional customer service focus, including attention to producing high-quality results.

• Problem-solving and results-focused professional.

• Flexible and driven to meet tight deadlines, handle multiple projects and prioritize them appropriately.

• Demonstrates cross-cultural sensitivity and ability to work with people of diverse backgrounds.

• Team player and relationship builder with a demonstrated willingness to help with other projects as needed.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to work well independently as well as collaboratively in a team environment.

• Proficiency with MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook). Strong Outlook skills preferred.

What’s in it for you?:

• Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and 12% super.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Hiring, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Microsoft Outlook, Offer Management, Programme management {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.