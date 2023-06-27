Talent Acquisition Data Analyst

12 months contract Do you have experience of using data to answer business questions and ensure intelligent decision making? If so, join our Talent Acquisition & Matching (TA&M) team - a highly visible organisation in bp which delivers thousands of hires globally each year. This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved in data analysis across a number of different workstreams including performance, workforce planning and operational excellence.
Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
12 months contract
Job Summary:
Job Description:
In this role you will:
About you:
In return, you will work in a great environment with an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities. You will receive life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job. application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Microsoft Excel Data Analysis, Microsoft Power BI, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective {+ 7 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.