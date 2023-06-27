Talent Acquisition Data Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

12 months contract Do you have experience of using data to answer business questions and ensure intelligent decision making? If so, join our Talent Acquisition & Matching (TA&M) team - a highly visible organisation in bp which delivers thousands of hires globally each year. This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved in data analysis across a number of different workstreams including performance, workforce planning and operational excellence.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

In this role you will:

Partner with TA&M leaders to understand requirements and proactively recommend data led solutions.

You will use multiple data analysis products that answer business questions by using people and business data.

Support TA&M leaders towards data driven decision making and develop and maintain future proof, simple and effective data solutions.

About you:

Track record of analytical and numerical skills to transform and manipulate data, interpret trends, and provide insights.

Experience in Power BI or similar business intelligence tool including being able to build reports and interpret dashboards.

Visualisation skills and understanding of data analysis approaches.

Experience of working with HR data and global management systems such as Workday is preferable, although not essential.

Proficient in in MS office tools, including MS excel.

Awareness of issues arising from data compliance and privacy requirements.





In return, you will work in a great environment with an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities. You will receive life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

