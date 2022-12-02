Job summary

The Talent Acquisition / HR Analyst is accountable for Talent Acquisition & Matching and Onboarding activities for COCO Retail Sites in Mexico and Interns. They will coordinate the Interns Program end to end, support P&C administrative activities such vetting process, managing P&C Purchase orders, invoices, etc. As part of the Talent Acquisition process they will deliver sourcing and recruiting strategy to attract talent for COCOs and Interns. This role is critical for the operation of the business ensuring we can attract talent for our COCO sites and Interns program.



This position will be located in Santa Fe, Mexico City. we are currently working under a hybrid schedule.

The primary purpose of the Talent Acquisition / HR Analyst role is to manage both external and internal Experienced hiring and work with the business to identify, engage and attract talent for COCOs Retail Staff. They will ensure delivery of reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business.



Key Accountabilities

Work closely with stakeholders from the business or external, and the wider P&C organization to ensure that the BP COCOs Retail Staff talent strategy is delivered, with particular focus on quality of hire, DE&I and critical capabilities.

Operate as an expert advisor and coach to hiring managers enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with BP’s “Who we are”.

The P&C Analyst is responsible for: Delivery of experienced hiring demand across COCO operations in Mexico Working with the Sourcing & Attraction team to develop sourcing & attraction strategies This role is at the heart of attracting the right people to BP and managing experienced hire – whether those candidates are new to BP or taking up a further opportunity within the organization. Balance the need of the function with local needs – you’re able to see the wider picture as well as different perspectives. Develop relationships with key P&C & Retail Operations leaders. Support Ops management of the in-year controlled organization (Labor Model). Deliver sourcing strategy to attract talent for our Interns Program Coordinate and manage vetting process for Retail staff Management of Interns program end to end ensuring alignment with program guidelines, ensuring all interns have signed agreements, following up on their performance with their tutors. Coordinate activities related to Onboarding process Support with P&C related administrative activities such as management of Purchase Orders, Invoices, Reports, Filling documents, managing new joiners salesforce cases, etc.



Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree

Bilingual fluent English.

Advanced Microsoft Office skills.

Advanced knowledge of Talent Acquisition & recruitment sources.

2-5 experience in candidate sourcing, and in screening, assessing and managing candidates throughout the recruitment process.

Analytical skills.

Self-aware, focused on solutions and able to build trust among stakeholders.



Considering Joining bp?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include a savings plan, Christmas bonus, food vouchers, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

