Talent Acquisition Procurement Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role sits within the Digital and Talent Procurement organisation, as part of the broader Finance Procurement sub-entity. Our purpose is to connect stakeholders and suppliers in service of bp’s purpose & aims, redefining supply to deliver triple bottom line value.



Job Description:

The role is accountable for owning the Contingent Labour supply categories globally and for ensuring that this supply chain accelerates our safety efficiency and engagement of a changing workforce in support of the energy transition whilst aligning to the group’s cost framework. The successful candidate will indirectly manage a team of bp and contract staff to provide strategic oversight of this category including the implementation of the three-year roadmap. The transformation of this category will include digitising transactional procurement, crafting supplier alliances and embedding bp’s sustainability goals in our supply chain.

Key Accountabilities

Develop innovative approaches that manage the end-to-end lifecycle of Contingent Workforce. Understands and influences underlying cost drivers, supply market dynamics and key sources of risk

Drives execution of the category strategy to deliver against Digital and Talent’s performance framework, namely value delivery, revenue generation and net zero ambition.

Digital channel management, namely establishing clear and effective digital channels to operate the categories. The role includes ownership of existing channels to deliver self-service, choice and compliance, as well as growing digitisation through new channels.

Drives our net zero ambition and sustainability goals through embedding human rights, carbon reduction, circularity and waste to landfill at the centre of category strategies.

Partners with Talent Acquisition collaborators to engage and understand the business priorities on a 1-3-5 year horizon.

Key Skills

Understanding of Contingent Workforce solutions and how to operationalize, including supply market(s), regulatory boundaries and talent classifications.

Strategic and creative thinking- ability to develop a strategic approach to category management that demonstrates the latest thinking and marketplace dynamics.

Deep Commercial competence that understands multiple business factors and how they interact to generate and improve sustained value for the business.

Value Delivery – ability to ensure value is identified, crafted and realised through suppliers and bp working collaboratively.

Influencing – Strong and effective communication to ensure alignment and support for strategy development and project execution across all programmes.

Innovation - Actively seeks and embraces new challenges, change or innovations in line with business strategy; open to new or unfamiliar experiences and is constantly curious.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



