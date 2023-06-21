Talent Acquisition Procurement Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement contracts support and using sound contracts management knowledge to provide contractual expertise.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

This role sits within bp’s Finance Procurement team, specifically supporting Talent Acquisition categories and strategies. Finance Procurement has accountability for ~$6 billion of third party spend for indirect goods & services across the bp group. We work across all functions, segments and geographies providing an outstanding ability to impact the business. The Talent category team is leading $2bn worth of spend across all segments and functions.

Your role will involve understanding and influencing future demand and plans from collaborator groups and provide commercial support on how to drive value, innovation, and risk mitigation. In this role, you will also help drive innovative category strategies that underpin the future of how we work at bp and how it feels to work here, alongside bp’s strategic goals around sustainability, human rights, and cost framework.

Responsibilities;

Build and expand a trust-based relationship with the partners.

Work with the team to drive category strategies that impact value delivery, our sustainability frame and revenue generation.

Find alignment and opportunities with other areas of Digital and Talent and finance procurement that impact the talent acquisition ecosystem, and how it feels to work for bp.

Lead and deliver transformation activities.

Support customers to translates priorities, challenges into outcomes.

Skills;

Relationship Management: engage with all internal and external partners in the overall future of Talent Acquisition vision with the ability to drive supporting programme roadmaps and their execution

Influencing: Strong and effective social skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution

Innovative Demeanour - Actively seeks and adopts new challenges, change or innovations in line with business strategy; open to new or unfamiliar experiences and is constantly curious

Commercial Foresight: able to gather and translate customer strategies and translate those into business requirements, with thoughtful objectives, for the short and long term

Value Delivery: recommend, creates opportunities that drive and deliver value (e.g. cost value, revenue generation, carbon reduction, sustainability etc), simultaneously improving business efficiency

Project Management: Strong influencing and networking skills are required to efficiently work across the partner and category groups in developing driven project and programmes strategies and plan with an Agile mentality

Outstanding communication and project management skills. Excellent demonstration of bp values, behaviours and leadership expectations

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Business Procurement, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, HR Shared Services, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement Services, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.