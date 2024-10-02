Talent Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re re-imagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Ensuring we attract, employ and retain top talent is a critical part of our agenda. We're looking for a Talent Scout to find the niche diverse talent to help us reach our ambitions. As our Talent Scout you'll work closely with our Talent Sourcing team to support external talent identification, reporting from our passive candidate database and market intelligence.



Key Responsibilities

Identifying diverse passive and active candidates for niche and senior positions.

Searching traditional job boards, ATS and aggressively identified new ways to search for talent within a dedicated geographical and/or functional focus.

Generating sourcing leads through associations, groups, schools, etc.

Ensuring we provide a diverse slate of candidates for all levels throughout the organization.

In partnership with our sourcers and recruiters, developing, implementing (and adjust as needed) sourcing strategies that are aligned with our overall TA strategy.

Monitoring related analytics within our passive candidate database such as conversion rates, passive candidate engagement, number of candidates sourced, passive candidate progression through recruitment funnel etc.

Ensure good data quality and use of our passive candidate database.

Building and maintaining a talent pool for anticipated/future hiring needs within our passive candidate database.

Staying current and regularly sharing information on the employment market and sourcing trends for a dedicated geography, demographic and/or function.

Supporting your Talent Acquisition partners in identifying top talent, supporting high-volume growth plans, and meeting critical time-sensitive deadlines.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

2+ years of sourcing, research or recruitment experience in a corporate recruiting function, professional search, or staffing agency environment.

Experience with social media tools and other Internet employment advertising and networking tools with an emphasis on diversity recruiting.

Extensive Internet research experience including using Boolean search strings.

Technical experience with MS Office, Internet tools, ATS, HRIS, and systems.

High level of initiative with the ability to work with minimal supervision.

Strong time management skills with attention to detail.

Ability to adjust to multiple demands and shifting priorities while demonstrating flexibility and resilience.

Strong internal and external communication and presentation skills.

Actively participates in social networking (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc.) and serves as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) to the TA team on how to most effectively source and measure social networking channels.

Researches and recommends new sourcing tools; leads implementation and integration of tools into the team.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

