Talent Aquisition Advisor- Field

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Talent Acquisition Advisor reports to the P & C Division Field Lead and is responsible for meeting the staffing needs of the store team members (management and GSRs) through sourcing, screening, and interview applicants for open positions. Responsibilities also include researching and maintaining viable recruiting resources, developing relationships in the community, and understanding staffing needs of each location to ensure the best applicants are hired.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

The Talent Acquisition Advisor reports to the P & C Division Field Lead and is responsible for meeting the staffing needs of the store team members (management and GSRs) through sourcing, screening, and interview applicants for open positions. Responsibilities also include researching and maintaining viable recruiting resources, developing relationships in the community, and understanding staffing needs of each location to ensure the best applicants are hired.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

1. Collaborate with hiring managers to efficiently fill open positions.

2. Identify recruiting requirements by assessing organizational plans and objectives and consulting with managers to understand their needs.

3. Cultivate a diverse pool of potential candidates by researching and engaging with community services, educational institutions, employment agencies, online platforms, and other relevant sources.

4. Employ various sourcing techniques to discover qualified candidates. Evaluate applicant qualifications through interviews, response analysis, and alignment with job requirements based on predefined criteria.

5. Ensure compliance with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) guidelines and established processes.

6. Coordinate management interviews by managing schedules effectively. Provide hiring recommendations to support store operations leadership. Conduct Stay Interviews for new stores and those of concern.

7. Participate in regular Division & Ops calls and complete required weekly/monthly reporting.

8. Demonstrate alignment with the organization's Core Values in all interactions and work. Perform additional duties as assigned.

Essential Education:

Preferred: Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources or a related field.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of recruiting experience.

Desirable Criteria:

Equipment/Special Expertise: Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and Outlook. CPC or PHR Certification preferred but not required.



Additional Information:

Other Considerations:

Local and overnight travel may be required (up to 50%).

Must possess a valid driver's license.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.