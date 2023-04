Job summary

Join us at bp at this exciting time as we reimagine energy for people and our planet. With our bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, we are seeking a Content Writer to help us attract and engage quality, diverse talent from around the world.



We are seeking a versatile Content Writer to join our talent attraction team. In this role you will be responsible for creating content that brings to life our employee value proposition (EVP) and positions bp as an employer of choice. You will work closely with our global talent attraction team to develop and execute content marketing strategies that align with our overall recruiting goals.