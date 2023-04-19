Talent Attraction Lead Advisor – DE&I

We believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just buzzwords - they are the foundation of a thriving workplace. That's why at bp, we are looking for a passionate and experienced DE&I Recruitment Marketing Lead to join our team and help us continue to build a more equitable and inclusive workplace.
As our DE&I Recruitment Marketing Lead, you will play a critical role in developing and executing a comprehensive recruitment marketing strategy to attract and engage diverse talent. With your energy, creativity and expertise in DE&I, you will be a driving force to inspire quality diverse talent to join bp.
The ideal candidate will work closely with the global talent attraction team and talent acquisition teams to identify opportunities to increase DE&I in our candidate pipeline and develop innovative ways to engage diverse talent.
You will also collaborate with internal stakeholders, including senior leaders and the DE&I team, to ensure that our recruitment marketing campaigns align with our overall DE&I goals and objectives.
What will you deliver?
- Develop and implement a comprehensive DE&I recruitment marketing strategy and DE&I marketing campaigns to attract diverse talent, including but not limited to paid media, social media, careers website and events.
- Champion DE&I and ensure it is embedded throughout our EVP and wider recruitment marketing campaigns.
- Work collaboratively with all members of the global attraction team to foster creativity, best practice and consistency to successfully deliver the global attraction strategy for both experienced hires and early careers.
- Partner closely with our events specialist to run DE&I recruitment events (i.e. open houses, networking events) to support business driven initiatives.
- Partner with the talent acquisition teams to identify opportunities to increase DE&I in our candidate pipeline.
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders, including senior leaders and the DE&I team to ensure that our recruitment marketing efforts align with our overall DE&I goals, objectives and priorities.
- Monitor and analyze recruitment marketing data to evaluate the effectiveness of our DE&I initiatives and provide insights and campaign case studies to make data-driven recommendations for improvement.
- Keep up-to-date with the latest DE&I recruitment marketing trends and best practices, and use these insights to improve the existing DE&I marketing strategy.
- Promote an environment of respect and dignity and be a role model for DE&I.
What will you need to be successful?
- An all-rounded experienced employer brand and recruitment marketing specialist.
- Proven track record of leading and delivering global attraction campaigns for professional and early career talent with a focus on DE&I.
- Strong knowledge of DE&I best practices in recruitment marketing.
- Experience developing persuasive and compelling employer value propositions.
- Puts DE&I and business strategy at the heart of decisions with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements.
- Is strong at presenting and influencing at all levels, particularly to senior stakeholders.
- A creative individual who is self-motivated, commercial and strives for excellence.
- One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based working relationships.
- Easily adopts change and demonstrates agility and flexibility when direction or priorities shift.
- Excellent verbal, written and presentation communication skills.
- Achieve results in a team led, metrics and deadline driven environment.
- Experience of partnering with third party vendors.
How we will help you
We will provide you the support and flexibility to do your best work and have fun doing it. In talent attraction we will provide a working environment where you feel comfortable to share your opinions and experiment with new ideas. To help us thrive, we need diversity and inclusion. We will provide a space where you are valued and play your part in building the success of bp.
Diversity Statement:
At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.