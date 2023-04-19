Talent Attraction Lead Advisor – DE&I

Job summary

We believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just buzzwords - they are the foundation of a thriving workplace. That's why at bp, we are looking for a passionate and experienced DE&I Recruitment Marketing Lead to join our team and help us continue to build a more equitable and inclusive workplace.

As our DE&I Recruitment Marketing Lead, you will play a critical role in developing and executing a comprehensive recruitment marketing strategy to attract and engage diverse talent. With your energy, creativity and expertise in DE&I, you will be a driving force to inspire quality diverse talent to join bp.

The ideal candidate will work closely with the global talent attraction team and talent acquisition teams to identify opportunities to increase DE&I in our candidate pipeline and develop innovative ways to engage diverse talent.

You will also collaborate with internal stakeholders, including senior leaders and the DE&I team, to ensure that our recruitment marketing campaigns align with our overall DE&I goals and objectives.