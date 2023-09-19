Talent Attraction Senior Advisor (Employer Branding) - fixed-term

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment! The role holder will be responsible for working with the talent attraction manager and the talent attraction team, to develop and deliver the employer value proposition through campaigns, content & channels and events strategies for bp.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a Talent Attraction Senior Advisor.

The role is a fixed-term parental cover until March 2025

In this role, You will:

Promote bp as a great place to work and support the talent attraction manager to develop and lead strategies and campaigns that will communicate our unique offering and culture.

Own the local talent attraction strategy, collaborating with senior management to ensure its alignment with business objectives.

Frequently communicate progress and objectives to senior management, wider HR team and other main partners, including reporting on campaign efficacy to showcase return on investment and provide future recommendations based on takeaways.

Provide media planning expertise for upcoming campaigns, determining channels, audiences to target, and creative strategies to implement.

Develop event and engagement concepts in line with the EVP and strategy. Lead and deliver on the local event plan.

Work in collaboration with the early careers Talent Acquisition & Matching team to run campus attraction events.

Identify, create, and pilot new solutions to solve complex talent attraction challenges and share and implement best practices.

Improve and generate new local digital channel content for our employer brand communication (such as redesigning and improving the career site with new content, refining the branded job portals etc.)

Lead other relevant global campaigns as a part of the global attraction strategy. Work with other global campaign leads to deliver projects and campaigns pulling together teams across all relevant markets.

Be actively involved in wider, relevant bp projects. Provide your marketing expertise to influence.

Work closely with the Talent Acquisition & Matching teams across the region to understand the regional and country business objectives in order to deliver campaigns that are fit for purpose and consider local nuances.

Establish strong relationships with senior managers, communications teams, and brand and marketing to ensure a cohesive approach to the global employer brand.

Take part in creating and strengthening existing and new university relations with new ways of collaboration.

Keep up to date with external market intelligence and industry trends and use insight and candidate experience data to inform attraction strategy.

Represent bp at the industry collaboration organizations (such as Amcham/BSS), work with them on the image of the GBS sector and make sure bp is well represented within it.

What You will need to do to be successful:

Be an all-rounded experienced employer brand and recruitment marketing specialist.

Be a creative individual who is self-motivated, commercial and strives for excellence.

Proven track record (min. 5 years) of leading and delivering effective external talent attraction campaigns in the Hungary market.

Fluency in English and Hungarian language is required.

Experience in event planning, with a focus on in-person recruitment events, campus, and larger-scale festivals is an addition.

Putting business strategy at the heart of decisions and guiding leaders through choices to best suit business requirements.

Strong presenting and influencing skills at all levels.

One team attitude - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop high-quality, trust-based relationships.

Excellent project management skills, including the ability to coordinate multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

Ability to embrace change and demonstrate flexibility when direction or priorities shift.

Excellent verbal, written and presentation communication skills.

Achieve results in a team-led, metrics and fast paced environment.

Experience in partnering with third-party vendors.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Campaign Development, Campaign Planning, Creative Strategies, Employer Branding, Employer Marketing, Influencing, Stakeholder Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

