Talent Attraction Senior Advisor

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting resourcing through managing the end-to-end recruitment cycle and sourcing process from concept to on boarding for a range of disciplines, using sound capabilities in this space to identify, attract and engage diverse talents into the organisation to help ensure BP has the people it needs to deliver its goals.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Working closely with your colleagues in the talent attraction team, you will develop and deliver attraction strategies and campaigns locally and globally. You will be creative, yet data driven with the ability to analyse and optimise campaigns, reporting results using case studies and be sure to put candidate experience front and centre of everything you do.

You will build strong working relationships with internal and external partners to understand and meet business needs by using appropriate branding and attraction methods.

Develop and deliver recruitment attraction campaigns aligned with our Employer Value Proposition (EVP) with a global and regional perspective. Breadth of work could include, but isn’t limited to: digital campaign strategies, creative development, channel strategy, campaign activation, photoshoots, podcasts, video and events

Build talent attraction campaigns to empower the talent acquisition strategy of emerging business units in India based on the identified need and associated requirements

Align with our diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) ambition and embed this throughout our attraction campaigns

Work collaboratively with all members of the global attraction team to foster creativity, best practice and consistency to successfully deliver the global attraction strategy for both professional hires and early careers

Establish strong relationships with the talent acquisition, communications, social media and brand teams to ensure a cohesive approach to our employer brand

Build trusted working relationships with bp’s chosen 3rd party attraction agencies

Essential

Experience of employer brand, recruitment marketing, and delivering attraction campaigns. With a particular focus on the India market

A creative individual who is self-motivated, commercial and strives for excellence. Able to adapt to change and demonstrate agility and flexibility when direction or priorities shift

One team mind-set, demonstrating an understanding of the value and ability to develop high quality, trust-based, seamless working relationships

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Achieve results in a team led, metrics and deadline driven environment, with the ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results e.g. improved decision making, focus on DE&I

Desirable

Previously worked as part of a global team



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



