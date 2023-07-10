Talent Attraction Senior Advisor

Job summary

Do you have a passion for talent attraction? Are you an experienced professional in recruitment marketing working in a global company or an account manager working for an agency? At bp we are re-imagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. A critical part of delivering on our ambition is to attract the very best the world has to offer and we are looking for a recruitment marketing senior advisor to join us at this exciting time to help us develop multi-channel recruitment marketing and brand strategies to achieve this.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Working closely with your colleagues in the talent attraction team, you will develop and deliver attraction strategies and campaigns locally and globally. You will be creative, yet data driven with the ability to analyse and optimize campaigns, reporting results using case studies and be sure to put candidate experience front and centre of everything you do.

You will build strong working relationships with internal and external partners to understand and meet business needs by using appropriate attraction methods.

Develop and deliver recruitment attraction campaigns aligned with our employer value proposition (EVP) with a global and regional perspective. Breadth of work could include, but isn’t limited to: digital campaign strategies, creative development, channel strategy, campaign activation, photoshoots, podcasts, video and events

Champion DE&I and embed throughout our attraction campaigns. Run specific DE&I initiatives in line with our DE&I ambition

Work collaboratively with all members of the global attraction team to foster creativity, best practice and consistency to successfully deliver the global attraction strategy for both professional hires and early careers

Establish strong relationships with the talent acquisition, communications, social and brand teams to ensure a cohesive approach to our employer value proposition

Build trusted working relationships with bp’s chosen 3rd party attraction agencies

What will you need to be successful Knowledge, skills and experience

Experience of employer brand, recruitment marketing, and delivering attraction campaigns.

A creative individual who is self-motivated, commercial and strives for excellence. Able to adapt to change and demonstrate agility and flexibility when direction or priorities shift

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based working relationships

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Achieve results in a team led, metrics and deadline driven environment, with the ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results e.g. improved decision making, DE&I

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with internal teams and external vendors.

How we will help you

We will provide you the support and flexibility to do your best work and have fun doing it. In talent attraction we will provide a working environment where you feel comfortable to share your opinions and experiment with new ideas. To help us thrive, we need diversity and inclusion. We will provide a space where you are valued and play your part in building the success of bp.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



