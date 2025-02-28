Talent Attraction Senior Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

What you will do:

Campaign Strategy and Execution

Plan and execute large-scale talent attraction campaigns, using a mix of media channels (social media, job boards, events, etc.).

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to align campaign strategies with hiring needs and EVP objectives.

Ensure campaigns are data-driven, using analytics to optimize performance and ROI.

Employer Branding and EVP

Promote bp’s EVP through targeted messaging and content, ensuring a consistent and compelling employer brand.

Develop engaging content, including videos, blogs, and social media posts, to showcase the company culture and career opportunities.

Collaborator Collaboration

Partner with the Communication and Advocacy teams to ensure alignment between talent attraction and broader brand initiatives.

Work closely with hiring managers to understand their needs and tailor campaigns accordingly.

Market Insights and Innovation

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and innovations in talent attraction.

Provide market insights to inform attraction strategies and ensure competitiveness in talent markets.

Measurement and Reporting

Track and analyze the performance of attraction campaigns, providing regular reports to collaborators.

Use data to inform continuous improvement of attraction strategies and tactics.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Human Resources, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Proven experience in talent attraction, recruitment marketing, or employer branding.

Strong understanding of multi-channel marketing, including social media, digital advertising, and content marketing.

Excellent project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple campaigns simultaneously.

Data-driven attitude, with experience using analytics to measure and optimize campaign performance

Skills:

Prior experience on coaching teams in a shared services environment.

Proven ability to skilfully navigate a tiered support model.

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations.

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Strong customer service skills.

Technical:

Marketing and Branding Skills

Proficiency in crafting compelling messages and content that resonate with target audiences.

Strong understanding of digital and social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and programmatic advertising.

Project Management Skills

Ability to plan, implement, and manage complex campaigns within deadlines and budget constraints.

Analytical and Reporting Skills

Strong analytical skills to interpret campaign data and provide actionable insights.

Proficiency in using analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, social media insights).

Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for engaging partners and external talent.

Strong interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external vendors.

Creativity and Innovation

Ability to think creatively and develop innovative approaches to talent attraction.

Adaptability and Resilience

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Behavioural:

Experience working in a large, global organization.

Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools.

Knowledge of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) principles and how they apply to talent attraction.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

What you will do:

Campaign Strategy and Execution

Plan and execute large-scale talent attraction campaigns, using a mix of media channels (social media, job boards, events, etc.).

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to align campaign strategies with hiring needs and EVP objectives.

Ensure campaigns are data-driven, using analytics to optimize performance and ROI.

Employer Branding and EVP

Promote bp’s EVP through targeted messaging and content, ensuring a consistent and compelling employer brand.

Develop engaging content, including videos, blogs, and social media posts, to showcase the company culture and career opportunities.

Collaborator Collaboration

Partner with the Communication and Advocacy teams to ensure alignment between talent attraction and broader brand initiatives.

Work closely with hiring managers to understand their needs and tailor campaigns accordingly.

Market Insights and Innovation

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and innovations in talent attraction.

Provide market insights to inform attraction strategies and ensure competitiveness in talent markets.

Measurement and Reporting

Track and analyze the performance of attraction campaigns, providing regular reports to collaborators.

Use data to inform continuous improvement of attraction strategies and tactics.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Human Resources, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Proven experience in talent attraction, recruitment marketing, or employer branding.

Strong understanding of multi-channel marketing, including social media, digital advertising, and content marketing.

Excellent project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple campaigns simultaneously.

Data-driven attitude, with experience using analytics to measure and optimize campaign performance

Skills:

Prior experience on coaching teams in a shared services environment.

Proven ability to skilfully navigate a tiered support model.

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations.

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Strong customer service skills.

Technical:

Marketing and Branding Skills

Proficiency in crafting compelling messages and content that resonate with target audiences.

Strong understanding of digital and social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and programmatic advertising.

Project Management Skills

Ability to plan, implement, and manage complex campaigns within deadlines and budget constraints.

Analytical and Reporting Skills

Strong analytical skills to interpret campaign data and provide actionable insights.

Proficiency in using analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, social media insights).

Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for engaging partners and external talent.

Strong interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external vendors.

Creativity and Innovation

Ability to think creatively and develop innovative approaches to talent attraction.

Adaptability and Resilience

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Behavioural:

Experience working in a large, global organization.

Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools.

Knowledge of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) principles and how they apply to talent attraction.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.