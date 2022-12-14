Job summary

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & Culture discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.





About the organisation:



A career in People & Culture (P&C) - Talent organisation is an opportunity to shape and answer the organisation’s highest value talent questions, across any, and all, parts of the talent lifecycle.





About the opportunity:



As the Talent Integration Advisor, you will be part of a small team providing talent leadership and integration to help to solve for the most critical talent challenges for the business, in partnership with the broader P&C organisation.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have the great opportunity to work across specialist teams to support delivery of a range of talent interventions – from leadership development to hiring campaigns and re-skilling strategies.



You will be contributing to re-imagining the future shape and abilities of our business and implementing practical steps to make it a reality. This work is fast paced, highly visible, and requires significant influencing and prioritisation skills as well as senior customer management.





About the location:



We offer some flexibility with the role location in one of our bp offices, so we are open to receive applications from candidates based in the Eastern Hemisphere. We're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

What you will be doing?



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Partner with teams across P&C to align approach, providing support and guidance across a range of talent activities and interventions to support business strategy and plan delivery

Provide day-to-day project management for the deployment of core talent practices and processes including, but not limited to, talent conversations, succession planning, talent acquisition and associated entity-specific communications

Play an integration role across key talent activity sets in support of capability plan development and deployment for the growth businesses e.g. attraction and acquisition campaigns

Based on the agreed activity split with the Talent Integration Manager, Customers & Products (C&P), hold the delivery accountability for sub-entity/ business specific talent projects and programmes

Lead on the delivery of data analysis and insights including, but not limited to, tracking of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) progress, Pulse data, talent pool data; identify and drive continuous improvement activity

Maintain the annual, integrated Talent plan, supporting planning processes and coordinating with a range of teams and stakeholders to maintain a single view of the truth

Integrate across the talent teams to ensure the appropriate mix of authorities are brought together to support the development of practical and sustainable talent solutions to address talent challenges in the business





Does this sound like you?



Essential knowledge, skills and experience

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education; preferably degree in Human Resources, or another related field

Curiosity and a strategic-orientation – with a desire to ‘get stuck into’ work, and to use this role to grow your abilities across subject areas

Data-driven and able to underpin recommendations with sound logic

Ability to connect, integrate and influence across partner groups to drive impact for the business

Relationship building – a people person who can lead through influence and build networks across the Talent organisation and wider P&C

Communications savvy – a streamlined and clear communicator, able to distil complexity into simple narrative frames that resonate with our employees and leadership



Desirable

Experience in project management, with underpinning ability to effectively prioritise conflicting demands

Experience in designing and deploying talent and /or capability interventions

Agile, and able to respond to the emerging needs of the business





Why join our team?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!