Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of Talent and/or Learning solutions, frameworks, and processes, using advanced capabilities in this space to support the development of appropriate strategies and methodologies, measuring performance, driving solutions and projects, understanding and responding to business needs and applying best practices and past experiences.



Job Description:

What is the role about:

The Talent organisation helps to shape and answer the organisation’s highest value talent questions, across any, and all, parts of the talent lifecycle. As the Talent Integration Manager Innovation & Engineering you will be part of a small team providing talent leadership and integration to help to solve for the most critical talent challenges for the business, in partnership with the broader people & culture organisation.

You will work across specialist teams to support delivery of a range of talent interventions – from leadership development to hiring campaigns and re-skilling strategies. You will be contributing to re-imagining the future shape and abilities of our business and implementing practical steps to make it a reality. This work is fast paced, highly visible, and requires significant influencing and prioritisation skills as well as senior customer management.

Key Responsibilities:

Partner with teams across P&C (People and Culture) to align approach, providing support and guidance across a range of talent activities and interventions to support business strategy and plan delivery.

Provide day-to-day project management for the deployment of core talent practices and processes for the I&E entity including, but not limited to, talent conversations, succession planning, talent acquisition and associated entity-specific communications.

Play an integration role across key talent activity sets in support of capability plan development and deployment for the growth businesses eg attraction and acquisition campaigns

Based on the agreed activity split with the talent integration manager, I&E, hold the delivery accountability for sub-entity/ business specific talent projects and programmes eg apprenticeships for I&E, hiring campaigns for growth engines

Lead on the delivery of data analysis and insights including, but not limited to, tracking of DE&I progress, Pulse data, talent pool data. Identify and drive continuous improvement activity

Maintain the annual, integrated I&E Talent plan, supporting planning processes and coordinating with a range of teams and stakeholders to maintain a single view of the truth

Integrates across the talent teams to ensure the appropriate mix of authorities are brought together to support the development of practical and sustainable talent solutions to address talent challenges in the business.

Desirable Criteria!

Experience in project management, with underpinning ability to effectively prioritise conflicting demands

Curiosity and a strategic-orientation – with a desire to ‘get stuck into’ work, and to use this role to grow your abilities across subject areas.

Experience in designing and deploying talent and /or capability interventions

Data-driven and able to underpin recommendations with sound logic

Ability to connect, integrate and influence across partner groups to drive impact for the business

Agile, and able to respond to the emerging needs of the business

Relationship building – a people person who can lead through influence and build networks across the Talent organization and wider P&C

Comms savvy – a streamlined and clear communicator, able to distil complexity into simple narrative frames that resonate with our employees and leadership.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



