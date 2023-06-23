Talent Intelligence Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there. The role holder will report into the talent intelligence manager to plan, implement and project manage talent market intelligence and market mapping projects. To deliver creative and diverse solutions, providing direction and support to the team and acting as a key interface between P&C and business stakeholders on agile talent market intelligence projects, ensuring bp understands the talent markets to be able to make decisions to deliver its strategic priorities.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key responsibilities include:

Support to Talent Intelligence Manager

Project Management

Leadership/Stakeholder management

Tools/Continuous Improvement



This individual will be responsible for:

Leading on global projects pulling together teams across all relevant global markets to lead and deliver key projects ensuring regular reporting, communication, and updates on progress.

Act as the subject matter authority for the strategic sourcing and talent intelligence initiatives.

Keep up to date with external market intelligence and industry trends such as new technology, talent sourcing techniques and using these insights to raise the bp profile, improve the existing strategy and build team awareness.

Develops and leads projects for our stakeholders

Handles own SME growth engine area projects.

Focuses on DE&I talent data and its representation in talent analysis.

Market maps for senior roles in critical strategic disciplines and understands the market and impacts to bp.

Employs innovative ways to obtain talent intelligence data sources, staying informed on new external trends and working practices. Works on validating data sources for accuracy and comparison benchmarking. Conducts market desktop research.

Leads by example in the adoption and utilisation of tools in talent intelligence for data extraction and role models behaviours for the team.

Facilitates and solicits feedback from our stakeholders to understand impact of our projects and works to continuously improve our internal customer intel offering

Partners with manager to develop and drive a robust strategy for talent intelligence and in alignment with organizational objectives regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Partners with manager to define strategy for the team, supports team development and alerts to partner concerns.

Supports the team in calibration activities with key business stakeholders to help relay market insights, manage expectations, handle objections and respond to challenges. Seek support on search challenges from relevant stakeholders (i.e. TA&M, reward) ensuring issues are unblocked early in the process.

Generates market insights and intelligence across geographies/pools from which the business is looking to recruit and advise on strategy/approach.

Mentor and develop team members on talent intelligence best practices.

Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

Promote an environment of respect and dignity

Be role models for diversity and inclusion

Essential

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

Experience of talent sourcing and market intelligence

Experience of planning, developing, and delivering sourcing campaigns across multiple channels, leveraging effective

solutions to attract candidate applications from underrepresented groups

Experience of global recruitment

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Analytical thinking – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function.

Naturally looks beyond own area/organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. Successfully balances the needs of the Function/Group with local needs

Familiarity with Talent Acquisition processes, systems and policy

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Mastery of Microsoft product suite

Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Desirable

Experience of working in a highly matrixed global organisation

Executive Search experience



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Coaching, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Tools, Data Analytics, Data Analyzer, Data Research, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Global Teams, HR Database, Human Resources (HR) Data, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment {+ 19 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.