At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there.

The role holder will:

•lead on the development of market mapping and talent intelligence activities, ensuring insights are relayed to business stakeholders in a qualitative and credible way

•work on a project led basis in the identification, engagement and conversion of passive candidates aligned to bp critical skills needs and search requirements.

•drive bp competitive advantage and “play to win” value, ensuring we have compelling talent insights and help support our talent acquisition & matching team (TA&M) by building warm and engaged talent pipelines ahead of demand needs, to deliver our strategic priorities.