Talent Intelligence Senior Advisor (Fixed term maternity cover)

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is also a critical part of getting there.



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.





Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?





Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a



Talent Intelligence Senior Advisor



Maternity cover for 2 years



The role holder will: Lead on the development of market mapping and talent intelligence activities, ensuring insights are relayed to business stakeholders in a qualitative and credible way.

Support decision making by interpreting the talent data and by presenting the results.

Ensure we have compelling talent insights and help support our talent acquisition & matching team (TA&M) by building warm and engaged talent pipelines ahead of demand needs.

Work on a project led basis in strategic sourcing aligned to bp critical skills needs and search requirements.

In this role, You will:

Interface with people & culture (P&C), TA&M, Talent Integrators, and business stakeholders to understand their business drivers and talent needs and build and deliver effective sourcing and market intelligence strategies demonstrating a deep understanding of the talent market.

Cooperate with the talent intelligence manager/lead to ensure best practice and delivery of the global talent strategy.

Build robust understanding of discipline competitor landscape and use qualitative and quantitative market intelligence reporting to influence stakeholders and drive decision making.

Act as a subject matter expert.

Provide support on talent sourcing projects to ensure project milestones are achieved, commitments are delivered, work collectively on time sensitive searches, across regions and time zones using agile methodology.

Support talent intelligence team initiatives in external market analysis. This can be across all bp entities and locations.

Lead talent market intelligence projects, working collaboratively with the team to understand scope of the project. Support in building the project plan for delivery of project, and sharing lessons learned.

Proactively keep updated with external market intelligence and industry trends such as new technology, talent sourcing techniques and using these insights to raise the bp profile and improve the existing strategy.

Work on continuous improvement initiatives of team processes.

Supports strategic sourcing projects which can include market mapping, building strategic pipelines of prospects and engagement.

Partner with the talent intelligence manager to develop and drive a strategic sourcing strategy in alignment with organizational objectives regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Engage the passive candidate market with compelling messaging, aligned to the bp employer value proposition through to talent community conversion.

Manage the calibration and engagement activity with key business stakeholders in partnership with attraction, talent integrators and TA&M colleagues.

Provide coaching support to other team members to ensure successful execution and delivery of projects.

Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate, promote an environment of respect and dignity.

What You will need to do to be successful:

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

3-10 years’ experience in recruitment, HR or HR analytics

Fluency in English

Experience of analyzing and generating talent, market and/or competitor intelligence

Data visualization and project management skills with an ability to translate data into commercial insights

Analytical thinking

Experience of sourcing and engaging external prospects

One team mind-set - ability to develop trust-based relationships the wider organization

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions

Naturally looks beyond own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others

Familiarity with Talent Acquisition processes and policy

Presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Proficient in Microsoft product suite, intermediate in Excel

Skilled at active listening and communication

The following could be an advantage: