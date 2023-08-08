This role is not eligible for relocation

This role sits within bp’s Finance Procurement team, specifically supporting Talent Management – Benefits & Reward, Global Occupational Health and Global HR Operations. The role sits within Talent Management and Digital Workplace under Digital and Talent Supply.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



This role sits within bp's Finance Procurement team, specifically supporting Talent Management – Benefits & Reward, Global Occupational Health and Global HR Operations. The role sits within Talent Management and Digital Workplace under Digital and Talent Supply.



Finance Procurement work across all functions, segments and geographies providing an outstanding ability to impact the business. The Talent category team manages $2bn worth of spend across all segments and functions.

Your role will involve understanding and influencing future demand and plans from both customer groups and provide commercial support on how to drive value, innovation, and risk mitigation. In this role, you will also help drive innovative category strategies that underpin the future of how we work at bp and how it feels to work here, alongside bp’s strategic goals around sustainability, human rights, and cost framework.

Talent Management Procurement Advisor’s key responsibilities;

Be the procurement partner for Talent Management in the categories of including benefits and rewards, international mobility, meetings and events

Build and expand a trust-based relationship with the collaborators

Drive strategies that impact value delivery, our sustainability frame and revenue generation

Find alignment and opportunities with other areas of Digital and Talent and finance procurement that impact the talent ecosystem

Lead and deliver transformation activities

Support stakeholder to translates priorities, challenges into outcomes

Required skills for the role;

Leadership: engage with all internal and external customers in the overall future of Talent Management vision with the ability to drive supporting programme roadmaps and their execution

Influencing: Strong and effective interpersonal skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution

Innovative Attitude: Actively seeks and embraces new challenges, change or innovations in line with business strategy; open to new or unfamiliar experiences and is constantly curious

Business Requirements: able to capture and translate partner strategies and translate those into business requirements, with smart objectives, for the short and long term

Value Delivery: recommend, builds opportunities that drive and deliver value, simultaneously improving business efficiency

Project Management: Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the customer and category groups in developing competitive project and programmes strategies and plan with an Agile mentality

Risk mitigation: Ability to work with key partners and suppliers on an ongoing basis to supervise market changes and anticipate and mitigate risks linked to commercial, supply chain and compliance

Track record of developing impactful relationships with senior stakeholders and constructively challenging stakeholders and suppliers

Outstanding communication and project management skills. Excellent demonstration of bp values and behaviours and leadership expectations

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



