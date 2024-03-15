Talent Management & Workplace Procurement Advisor

The bp procurement organization enables bp’s strategy though a safe, balanced and competitive supply chain. Digital & Talent supply (D&T) is passionate about redefining supply, digitizing operations and developing a great team to drive value across bp’s Digital and Talent supply chains. With accountability for approximately ~$6 billion in third-party indirect spend across the bp group, a position in D&T offers an unparalleled opportunity to influence diverse functions, segments, geographies and suppliers.

As a Talent Management Procurement Lead, your role will involve understanding and influencing future demand from partner groups, provide commercial support on how to drive value, innovation, and risk mitigation. You will also help drive innovative category strategies which underpin the future of how we work at bp and how it feels to work here, alongside bp’s strategic goals around sustainability, human rights, and cost framework.

Reporting to a Senior Manager in the Talent team, this is a category focused role with project accountabilities including transformation of our category landscape, demonstrating market opportunities and progressives, developing and operationalizing category strategies and optimizing relationships with suppliers and customers.

What you will deliver

In this role, some of your main responsibilities will include:

Building and expanding a trust-based relationship with partners, supporting the translation of their 3rd party supply priorities and challenges into effective outcomes.

Working with the team to develop and operationalize effective category strategies delivering value including inflation management, risk mitigation, revenue generation, and align with bp sustainability frame.

Supporting the transitioning of process to digital solutions (i.e marketplaces and AI)

Finding alignment and opportunities with other areas of Digital and Talent and finance procurement which impact the talent management ecosystem, and how it feels to work for bp.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having proven end to end category lifecycle experience in Talent-related procurement categories (such as HR goods and services, professional services, travel meetings & events and workplace, real estate and design and construction), it is important that you also demonstrate the following skills / behaviours:

Relationship Management - ability engage with all internal and external partners in the overall future of Talent supply chain vision with the ability to drive supporting programme roadmaps and their execution.

Influencing - effective communication skills to ensure alignment and support for strategy development and project execution.

Innovative Attitude - Actively seeks and embraces new challenges, change or innovations in line with business strategy; open to new or unfamiliar experiences and is constantly curious.

Commercial Skill - ability to gather and translate partner strategies and translate those into business requirements, with hard-working objectives, for the short and long term.

Value Delivery - recommend, builds opportunities that drive and deliver value (e.g. cost value, revenue generation, carbon reduction, sustainability etc), simultaneously improving business efficiency.

Project Management - good influencing and networking skills are required to successfully work across the partner and category groups in developing driven project and programmes strategies and plan with an Agile mentality.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!