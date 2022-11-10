Talent Management & Workplace Procurement Advisor

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.
Finance Procurement has accountability for $6 billion of third party spend for indirect goods & services across the group. We work across all functions, segments and geographies providing an outstanding impact to the business. The Talent category team are responsible for managing $2bn worth of spend across all segments and functions.
The role sits within Talent Management and Workplace, under Digital and Talent Supply. In this Category Specialist role, you will be supporting the categories related to Benefits & Rewards.
The successful candidate will be the procurement partner for Talent Management Transformation, working very closely with partners and category managers.
Your role will involve understanding and influencing future demand and plans from both partner groups and provide commercial support on how to drive value, innovation, and risk mitigation. You will also help drive innovative approaches that underpin the future of how we work at bp and how it feels to work here. This will be driven alongside bp’s strategic goals around sustainability, human rights, and cost framework.
