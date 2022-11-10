Talent Management & Workplace Procurement Advisor

Job summary

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

Finance Procurement has accountability for $6 billion of third party spend for indirect goods & services across the group. We work across all functions, segments and geographies providing an outstanding impact to the business. The Talent category team are responsible for managing $2bn worth of spend across all segments and functions.

The role sits within Talent Management and Workplace, under Digital and Talent Supply. In this Category Specialist role, you will be supporting the categories related to Benefits & Rewards.

The successful candidate will be the procurement partner for Talent Management Transformation, working very closely with partners and category managers.

Your role will involve understanding and influencing future demand and plans from both partner groups and provide commercial support on how to drive value, innovation, and risk mitigation. You will also help drive innovative approaches that underpin the future of how we work at bp and how it feels to work here. This will be driven alongside bp’s strategic goals around sustainability, human rights, and cost framework.

Key Responsibilities:

Build and expand a trust-based relationship with the partners

Work closely with the category managers to input into strategy creation and delivery

Find alignment and opportunities with other areas of Digital and Talent and finance procurement that impact the talent and digital workplace ecosystem, and how it feels to work for bp

Lead and deliver transformation activities

Support partner to translates priorities, challenges into outcomes

Desirable Skills:

Relevant experience in Talent Management, People & Culture or Digital Workplace

Able to engage with all internal and external partners in the overall future of our vision with the ability to drive supporting programme roadmaps and their execution

Strong and effective interpersonal skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution

Actively seeks and embraces new challenges, change or innovations in line with business strategy

Able to assemble and translate partner strategies and translate those into business requirements, with no-nonsense objectives, for the short and long term

Crafts opportunities that drive and deliver value whilst simultaneously improving business efficiency

Strong influencing and networking skills are required to successfully work across the partner and category groups in developing competitive project strategies

Skilled at leading through complexity in an international environment, completing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges

Track record of developing impactful relationships with senior partners and constructively challenging partners and suppliers

Outstanding communication and project management skills. Excellent demonstration of BP values and behaviours and leadership expectations.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.