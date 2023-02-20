Talent Management & Workplace Procurement Advisor

Job summary

About the role



This role sits within bp’s Finance Procurement team, specifically supporting Talent Management – US Benefits & Reward, Global Occupational Health, and Global HR Operations. The role sits within Talent Management and Digital Workplace under Digital and Talent Supply.



Finance Procurement has accountability for ~$6 billion of third party spend for indirect goods & services across the BP Group. We work across all functions, segments and geographies providing a unique ability to impact the business. The Talent category team is responsible for managing $2bn worth of spend across all segments and functions.



The successful candidate will be the procurement partner for P&C in the categories of US Benefits & Reward, Global Occupational Health, and Global HR Operations.



Your role will involve understanding and influencing future demand and plans from both partner groups and provide commercial support on how to drive value, innovation, and risk mitigation. In this role, you will also help drive innovative category strategies that underpin the future of how we work at bp and how it feels to work here, alongside bp’s strategic goals around sustainability, human rights, and cost framework.



Responsibilities



The Talent Management Procurement Advisor’s key responsibilities are as follows:

Be the procurement partner for Talent Management in the categories of US Benefits & Reward, Global Occupational Health, and Global HR Operations.

Build and expand a trust-based relationship with the partners.

Drive category strategies that impact value delivery, our sustainability frame and revenue generation.

Find alignment and opportunities with other areas of Digital and Talent and finance procurement that impact the talent and digital workplace ecosystem, and how it feels to work for bp.

Lead and deliver transformation activities.

Support stakeholder to translates priorities, challenges into outcomes.

Skills

Leadership: engage with all internal and external stakeholders in the overall future of Talent Management and Digital Workplace vision with the ability to drive supporting program roadmaps and their execution.

Influencing: Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution.

Innovative Approach - Actively seeks and accepts new challenges, change or innovations in line with business strategy; open to new or unfamiliar experiences and is constantly curious.

Business Requirements: able to gather and translate partner strategies and translate those into business requirements, with smart objectives, for the short and long term.

Value Delivery: recommend, creates opportunities that drive and deliver value (e.g., cost value, revenue generation, carbon reduction, sustainability etc.), simultaneously improving business efficiency.

Project Management: Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across category groups in developing competitive project and programs strategies and plan with an Agile approach.

Risk mitigation: Ability to work with key partners and suppliers on an ongoing basis to track market changes and anticipate and mitigate risks linked to commercial, supply chain and compliance.

Track record of developing impactful relationships with senior partners and constructively challenging partners and suppliers.

Exceptional communication and project management skills. Excellent demonstration of BP values and behaviors and leadership expectations.

Why Join Us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.