Talent Management & Workplace Procurement Advisor

About the role
This role sits within bp’s Finance Procurement team, specifically supporting Talent Management – US Benefits & Reward, Global Occupational Health, and Global HR Operations. The role sits within Talent Management and Digital Workplace under Digital and Talent Supply.
Finance Procurement has accountability for ~$6 billion of third party spend for indirect goods & services across the BP Group. We work across all functions, segments and geographies providing a unique ability to impact the business. The Talent category team is responsible for managing $2bn worth of spend across all segments and functions.
The successful candidate will be the procurement partner for P&C in the categories of US Benefits & Reward, Global Occupational Health, and Global HR Operations.
Your role will involve understanding and influencing future demand and plans from both partner groups and provide commercial support on how to drive value, innovation, and risk mitigation. In this role, you will also help drive innovative category strategies that underpin the future of how we work at bp and how it feels to work here, alongside bp’s strategic goals around sustainability, human rights, and cost framework.
Responsibilities
The Talent Management Procurement Advisor’s key responsibilities are as follows: