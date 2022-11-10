Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Talent Management & Workplace Procurement Analyst

Talent Management &amp; Workplace Procurement Analyst

Talent Management & Workplace Procurement Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142672BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

Finance Procurement has accountability for $6 billion of third party spend for indirect goods & services across the group. We work across all functions, segments and geographies providing an outstanding impact to the business. The Talent category team are responsible for managing $2bn worth of spend across all segments and functions.

The role sits within Talent Management and Workplace, under Digital and Talent Supply. In this Category Specialist role, you will be supporting the categories related to Benefits & Rewards.

There is a wide range of suppliers involved and different approaches in place for US and UK/Global Benefits & Reward. The role involves working closely with the Category Managers to deliver and implement the current category strategies whilst supporting the business group.

Key accountabilities:

  • Understand the supply market, technology and innovation developments
  • Ability to influence collaborators & business partners
  • Execute the strategy, crafting and leading operational metrics whilst ensuring compliance
  • Develop preferred supplier lists and tail supplier management strategies, if appropriate
  • Partner with the key business team members to lead pipeline of projects

Crucial:

  • Solid vendor management experience including understanding of the Talent Management area
  • Able to connect with collaborators and influence across all different levels in the organisation
  • Strong written and verbal skills with an ability to develop strategies, plans and delivery of procurement services
  • Skilled at leading through complexity in an international environment
  • Completing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges
  • Track record of developing impactful relationships with senior partners and constructively challenging team members and suppliers
  • Outstanding communication and project management skills
  • Excellent demonstration of values, behaviours and leadership expectations

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

