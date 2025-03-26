Relocation may be negotiable for this role

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Talent Practices Manager

This position is accountable for leading our global talent process and practices, one of the global Talent Management & Assessment workstreams. The other workstreams are the (1) performance management process and (2) high potential pools and programmes

This role primarily involves partnering with PC&C colleagues and the business to define talent strategies, set the approach for annual workflows, and continually create and evolve talent processes and practices for bp. As part of this, the role will be required to work with our digital and technology partners internally to ensure we have efficient and effective digital solutions

The role may also support the delivery of flagship talent programmes and associated vendor and budget management

In this role you will:

Create talent and performance practices, tools and processes that can be deployed successfully across bp – for example succession planning process; framework for assessing potential

Plan, communicate and track the annual schedules and pro-actively manage the overall delivery, integration points across L&C

Create a communications strategy and implement the associated campaign; be responsible for the quality of the content

Lead workshops and briefing sessions

Manage internal collaborators and partners (i.e. reward, legal, works council, business LTs) and be aware of key integration points with these stakeholders

Provide expert advice to the business / attend business LTs as required

Keep up to date with the external environment and bring best practice to L&C and beyond

Keep track of critical metrics and make strategic decisions based on the data

Have excellent working knowledge of the Workday functionality used to deliver our process, and be able to articulate and define any system or tech improvements and updates required

Own vendor relationships and manage contracts up to a value of $3M

Use the business map to organise and manage delivery

What you will need to be successful:

At least 8 years’ experience in talent management, leadership development, learning or human resources directing teams or projects with sophisticated operational delivery requirements

Proven track record in designing, implementing, and scaling global talent and/or learning programs

Shown ability to work well in cross-functional and global teams to deliver excellent talent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement.

Experience managing contracts and relationships with external partners, including consultancies, specialist providers and educational institutions, to deliver high quality talent solutions

Strong track record in designing and delivering high-impact talent management initiatives and projects/programmes and managing third parties

Experience with multiple leadership development, talent management or organizational change projects within large, complex organizations, delivering on time and within budget using a wide range of project management approaches with demonstrable impact

Strong understanding of taking organisation goals and translate them into actionable team objectives for leadership development / talent management products

Advisory competencies with the ability to discreetly manage confidential and sensitive information

Good communication and presentation skills

Proficiency in using Workday and MS Office applications

Strong command of data and analytics tools (e.g., Excel and PowerBi)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



