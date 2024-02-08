Talent Procurement Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement contracts support, using sound contracts management knowledge to provide contractual expertise to ensure that BP has appropriate and robust contracts in place, completing responsibilities for contracts in support of projects and assuring compliance with laws and regulations, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

About the role

The bp procurement organization enables bp’s strategy though a safe, balanced and driven supply chain. Digital & Talent supply (D&T) is passionate about redefining supply, digitizing operations and developing an outstanding team to drive value across bp’s Digital and Talent supply chains.

With accountability for approximately ~$6 billion in third-party indirect spend across the bp group, a position in D&T offers an unparalleled opportunity to influence diverse functions, segments, geographies and suppliers.

Your role will involve understanding and influencing future demand from partner groups, provide commercial support on how to innovate, and risk mitigation. You will also help drive innovative category strategies which underpin the future of how we work at bp, alongside bp’s strategic goals around sustainability, human rights, and cost framework.

Reporting to a Senior Manager in the Talent team, this is a category focused role with project accountabilities including transformation of our category landscape, using market opportunities and progressives, developing and operationalizing category strategies and optimizing relationships with suppliers and partners.

What you will deliver

In this role, some of your main responsibilities will include:

Building and expanding a trust-based relationship with partners, supporting the translation of their 3rd party supply priorities and challenges into effective outcomes.

Working with the team to develop and operationalize effective category strategies delivering value including inflation management, risk mitigation, revenue generation, and align with bp sustainability frame.

Supporting the transitioning of process to digital solutions (i.e marketplaces and AI)

Finding alignment and opportunities with other areas of Digital and Talent and finance procurement which impact the talent management ecosystem, and how it feels to work for bp.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having proven end to end category lifecycle experience in Talent-related procurement categories (such as HR goods and services, professional services, travel meetings & events and workplace, real estate and design and construction), it is important that you also demonstrate the following skills / behaviours:

Relationship Management - ability engage with all internal and external partners in the overall future of Talent supply chain vision with the ability to drive supporting programme roadmaps and their execution.

Influencing - effective communication skills to ensure alignment and support for strategy development and project execution.

Innovative Attitude - Actively seeks and embraces new challenges, change or innovations in line with business strategy; open to new or unfamiliar experiences and is constantly curious.

Commercial Skill - ability to gather and translate partner strategies and translate those into business requirements, with hard-working objectives, for the short and long term.

Value Delivery - recommend, builds opportunities that drive and deliver value (e.g. cost value, revenue generation, carbon reduction, sustainability etc), simultaneously improving business efficiency.

Project Management - good influencing and networking skills are required to successfully work across the partner and category groups in developing driven project and programmes strategies and plan with an Agile mentality.

It would be beneficial if you can also demonstrate:

Proficiency in running strategic supplier relationships in vast multinational corporate settings.

Consultancy, advisory or project experience, especially in significant/complex change programs for large organizations.

Familiarity with groundbreaking technologies and AI, in particular automation of activities traditionally performed by people.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.