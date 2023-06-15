Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

People & Culture



HR Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a

Talent Scout

(1-year fixed-term contract, until July 2024)

We are seeking a highly motivated and fast-learning Talent Scout to join our professional hiring talent sourcing team and to find the niche diverse talent to help us reach our ambitions. You will work closely with our Talent Sourcing team to support external talent identification, as well as reporting from our passive candidate database and providing market intelligence.

In this role, You will:

Identify diverse passive and active candidates for niche and senior positions.

Search traditional job boards, and ATS purposefully identified new ways to search for talent within a dedicated geographical and/or functional focus.

Actively participate in social networking (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc.) and serve as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) to the Talent Acquisition (TA) team on how to most effectively source and measure social networking channels.

Research and recommend new sourcing tools; lead implementation and integration of tools into the team.

Generate sourcing leads through associations, groups, schools, etc.

Ensure we provide a diverse slate of candidates for all levels throughout the organization.

In partnership with our sourcers and recruiters, you will develop, and implement sourcing strategies that are aligned with our TA strategy.

Assess related analytics within our passive candidate database such as conversion rates, candidate engagement, number of candidates sourced, passive candidate progression through the recruitment funnel etc.

Ensure data quality and use of our passive candidate database.

Build and maintain a talent pool for anticipated/future hiring needs within our passive candidate database.

Stay current and regularly share information on the employment market and sourcing trends for a dedicated geography, demographic and/or function.

Support your Talent Acquisition partners in identifying talent, supporting high-volume growth plans, and meeting time-sensitive deadlines.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluent Hungarian and English language knowledge (both verbal and written)

Bachelor’s degree is preferred

Minimum of 1+ years of relevant experience in sourcing, research, or recruitment in a corporate recruiting function, professional search, or staffing agency environment.

Experience with social media tools and other Internet employment advertising and networking tools with an emphasis on diversity recruiting.

Extensive Internet research experience including using Boolean search strings.

Technical experience with MS Office, Internet tools, ATS, and HRIS systems.

Attention to detail.

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time.

High level of initiative with the ability to work with minimal direction.

Open-minded personality with strong communication and presentation skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora office e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 and 2022 Awards, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective {+ 10 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.