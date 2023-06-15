Talent Sourcing Lead

Job summary

At bp, we’re re-imagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Ensuring we attract, employ and retain top talent is a critical part of our agenda. We're looking for a Talent Sourcing Team Lead who will manage a regional Sourcing team and implement effective external search solutions, supporting the business to obtain the best, and most diverse, talent available in the market place.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Note: This is a 12-months contract position.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and lead a high performing, best in class sourcing team in your region.

Responsible for performance and results of the regional team.

Measure and analyze sourcing and pipeline results, including effectiveness of partnerships and/or resources.

Promote and manage your team's use of our passive candidate data base to achieve quality reporting and data.

Adherence and leadership around data privacy laws and team compliance.

Adapt departmental plans and priorities to address resource and operational challenges.

Provides guidance to partners, colleagues and/or clients around external talent market and sourcing strategies.

Provide education on current diversity issues and trends, training, communication and guidance around the diversity recruiting program goals.

Leverages industry best practices to develop diversity sourcing strategies to identify, attract, and engage talent to support an organization’s hiring needs.

Partner with bp's DE&I team to align talent acquisition solutions to enterprise priorities.

Establish key relationships with the Business Resource Groups (BRGs) members and develop sourcing and diversity recruiting plans

Partner with regional recruitment leaders and our other internal stakeholders like our Market Intelligence and Talent Attraction teams to develop and execute diversity sourcing strategies for senior level or niche positions.

Essential Education & Experience

Extensive experience in Talent Acquisition, specifically executive sourcing gained either in-house or at an Executive Search firm.

Proven experience in building high performance teams.

Credibility with executive candidates and leaders: possesses gravitas to lead conversations and influence outcomes.

Proven ability to think strategically, translate strategies into actionable plans and use data to measure and analyze results.

Strong relationship development and management experience; excellent consulting skills; including the ability to build relationships and credibility at all levels within an organization.

Experience in building relationships with community organizations, professional associations and representing the organization at recruiting events is favorable.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Continuous improvement, Culture and behaviour change, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Recruitment Resourcing, Recruitment Strategy, Recruitment Support, Regional perspective, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Talent Building, Talent Management, Talent Mapping, Talent Matching, Talent Pipeline, Talent Sourcing, Talent Strategy



