Job summary

People & Culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and planet.



We are now seeking a Talent Sourcing and Attraction Advisor to support our Retail Business in identifying candidate opportunities across ANZ, facilitating marketing activity to improve our employer brand as well as to develop innovative strategies to meet our Talent Acquisition demands.



Unlike traditional recruiter roles, the Talent Sourcing and Attraction Advisor will be responsible for sourcing and candidate attraction-related activity only. Recruitment activity will be managed by our separate Talent Acquisition function.



This role is ideal for a driven and creative go-getter who can bring an innovative approach to attracting talent to bp.



NB: This is a 2 year fixed term contract.



About the Role:

• Develop an ANZ retail sourcing strategy, working closely with recruitment, P&C partnering and business colleagues.

• Identify and engage with local community groups and channels to connect with candidate pools.

• Act as a trusted advisor to retail business leaders and recruitment teams.

• Actively promote careers and opportunities with bp through new and innovative channels.

• Build new and develop existing partnerships with local job service providers, industry bodies and educational institutions.

• Support the in-region implementation of bp’s retail employee value proposition.

• Partner with the business to develop bespoke offer proposals to support in hard-to-fill positions.



About you:

• Self-motivated and able to take initiative and manage own workload.

• Creative and courageous – brings fresh and innovative ideas.

• Experience in recruitment marketing and/or strategic sourcing roles.

• Strong written, oral and interpersonal skills, with strong attention to detail.

• Ability to build rapport and trust with internal and external stakeholders.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package and 12% super.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach