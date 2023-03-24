T&S Crisis & Continuity Management Advisor (UK)

Job summary

Want to be part of a diverse, dynamic team working for a company that's passionate about driving the world's energy transition towards Low Carbon? Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers geo-political insight, emergency and crisis management support and security protection to all bp businesses.



T&S are looking for someone to support our C&CM programmes, to ensure the businesses are prepared to respond to a wide range of risks.



Trading & Shipping performs a critical role in integrating value chains across bp through our established oil, gas and financial trading businesses and new areas of growth like bioenergy, low carbon trading and products. We buy, sell, and move energy for 12,000 customers in 140 countries. We have people, assets, and offices worldwide. At any time, we have between 250 – 300 ships are on the water for bp enabling us to move around 240 million tonnes of oil, gas and products every year. The operational response and resilience of Trading & Shipping is essential to our success.



The position will be an integral part of the T&S C&CM team, and report to the T&S C&CM Senior Response Manager, within the Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management function which is a part of Regions, Corporates and Solutions in bp.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the development and maintenance of T&S C&CM plans and procedures, collaborating closely with internal and external bodies to maintain up to date information.

Support the development and delivery of T&S training and exercises for the Incident Management Team, and Business Support Teams

Coordinate the Operational Resilience (Business Continuity Management) Programme for the Shipping teams; and work the wider T&S C&CM team to support the delivery of coordinated operational resilience across T&S and the wider bp

Supporting the maintenance of T&S on-call teams, systems, and office-based emergency response facilities

Work with T&S C&CM team to coordinate the accounting for and care for people in an emergency across all global teams and businesses.

Actively contributes to the T&S C&CM continuous improvement, through leading or assisting lessons learnt reviews from incidents; and implementing iterative improvements.

Provides advice to other bp businesses, on T&S role in response to marine incidents.

Support the maintenance and tracking of the Global T&S C&CM budget.

Mentors response teams and performs on-call duties. When on duty, the role holder will be required to be available 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

Essential Experience: