T&S Crisis & Continuity Management Advisor (UK)

Want to be part of a diverse, dynamic team working for a company that's passionate about driving the world's energy transition towards Low Carbon? Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers geo-political insight, emergency and crisis management support and security protection to all bp businesses.
T&S are looking for someone to support our C&CM programmes, to ensure the businesses are prepared to respond to a wide range of risks.
Trading & Shipping performs a critical role in integrating value chains across bp through our established oil, gas and financial trading businesses and new areas of growth like bioenergy, low carbon trading and products. We buy, sell, and move energy for 12,000 customers in 140 countries. We have people, assets, and offices worldwide. At any time, we have between 250 – 300 ships are on the water for bp enabling us to move around 240 million tonnes of oil, gas and products every year. The operational response and resilience of Trading & Shipping is essential to our success.
The position will be an integral part of the T&S C&CM team, and report to the T&S C&CM Senior Response Manager, within the Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management function which is a part of Regions, Corporates and Solutions in bp.