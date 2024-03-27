Tangguh Intelligence Specialist & Co-ordinator

Job Family Group:HSSE Group
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :
To plan, execute and coordinate intelligence collection and requirements at Tangguh and Papua Barat.
Analysis, integration and effective dissemination of relevant local and security information to support the intelligence led decision making process at site.
Ensuring relevant threat information is communicated to bp security staff in a timely manner.
Work closely with site security staff to ensure plans and activities are calibrated in response to relevant threat information and develop the Integrated Community Based Security (ICBS) system to support security operations at site.
Coordinate information sharing and intelligence collection across bp entities at site to execute an integrated response to potential threats.
Management of information databases to ensure long term trends of security activity can be effectively monitored and presented.
Effective management of an information collection network in support of the bp Indonesia business’ and Tangguh’s overall outreach efforts
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS :
Substantive knowledge of Indonesia (politics, history, culture, security, regional context) and the local environment and context in Papua and Papua Barat
An understanding of the intelligence cycle and its application in a commercial environment.
Prior energy sector experience or similar environment an advantage
Good written, analytical and briefing skills. Writes concisely, and with impact.
Experience with open source intelligence tools and techniques.
Comfortable using data to support analysis.
Comfortable with working with limited supervision in a remote environment on a rotational basis.
Ability to quickly forge productive relationships, build networks and work in a team that lives and work together in a confined environment.
Formal certifications in intelligence collection, collection management, intelligence analysis, or other intelligence disciplines from a government agency.
Prior working or relevant experience in Papua or Papua Barat.
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.