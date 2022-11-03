Tangguh UCC - Project Lead

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Tangguh UCC (Onshore compression and Carbon Capture scope) includes modularization of the main equipment packages such as CO2 reinjection, HCC Compression and Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP), required to provide power for electric motor driven compressors, to minimise construction and commissioning effort at the remote Tangguh site location. Modularisation work will be carried out by a competitively selected EPCI contractor in a controlled environment at an established fabrication yard.

As a key member of the Tangguh UCC team and onshore squad, the Project Lead for modularization scope will be accountable for safe and defect free delivery of the modules, including procurement, fabrication, testing, transportation to site and hook up and pre-commissioning/commissioning execution activities through successful start-up. This delivery will work within the wider scope of Onshore EPC working under the Onshore Project Manager, and interfacing with all functional disciplines such as Engineering, Procurement and Quality. This role will manage supplier relationship, as well as accountability to deliver this critical scope on time and budget.



Key Responsibilities

Support the Onshore PM with Contractor/supplier performance management and influencing successful outcomes for the modularization scope.

Lead EPC management responsibility for modularization scope, including performance management through rigorous review of the progress reports and identification of emerging issues for early intervention and resolution.

Lead supplier relationships with key suppliers including CAM(Contract Accountable Manager) responsibility for long lead items associated with this scope before inclusion in the wider Onshore EPC contract.

Drive the SUSU (Start up & Stay Up) agenda for modular units to ensure this agenda is successfully managed across interfaces between Engineering, Quality, Safety, Vendor office, Site Construction and Commissioning.

Manage the complete modularisation scope of the project to drive safe and defect free delivery in line with the approved plan.

Integrate and work effectively with multiple bp functions to oversee efficient delivery of the following aspects of the scope:

Engineering work required to support purchase orders (PO)

Tendering process to PO award

EPCI tender related activities, including technical assessment of areas of scope associated with modularisation to ensure selection of the best available contractor with robust and tested execution plan to underpin safe and defect free delivery of the scope

Following FID (Final Investment Decision) and EPCI award manage delivery of the contractor scope in line with the contractual schedule and requirements. This will involve the following activities by EPCI contractor:

Completion of detailed engineering

Timely procurement of materials

All activities associated with mobilisation and readiness of fabrication yard to commence fabrication safely and efficiently

Fabrication and preliminary testing prior to shipment to site

Transportation of modules to site

Installation, hook up and pre-commissioning of modules at site

As a project Lead drive transformational performance in Safety and Quality, leading for the modularization scope and supporting on the wider aspects of the project

Essential Education

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering.

Previous experience of working with major EPC contractors in a delivery role

Previous experience of working at an established fabrication yard

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management

Ability to lead comfortably and with energy and commitment in Safety Leadership both for personal safety performance and process safety

Ability to drive defect free performance at every stage of the project

Ability to work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness and efficiency to enable team performance

People skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line authority

Ability to conduct rigorous and systematic performance management of project delivery against the plan

Strong communication skills (oral and written communication)

Ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximise value and performance for the project

Strong knowledge and understanding of modularisation approach in project execution and understand the technical risk and factors that enable delivery of successful outcome

Ability to work and manage multicultural and diverse teams, support the creation of a psychologically safe environment where openness and speak up is the norm

Professionally accredited and recognized to an international standard by professional association/s – e.g. APM, PMI, SPE or similar.

10 years of major project, contractor phasing experience in a delivery role

Previous experience of working in Indonesia

