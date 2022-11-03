Tangguh UCC - Project Lead

Role Synopsis
Tangguh UCC (Onshore compression and Carbon Capture scope) includes modularization of the main equipment packages such as CO2 reinjection, HCC Compression and Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP), required to provide power for electric motor driven compressors, to minimise construction and commissioning effort at the remote Tangguh site location. Modularisation work will be carried out by a competitively selected EPCI contractor in a controlled environment at an established fabrication yard.
As a key member of the Tangguh UCC team and onshore squad, the Project Lead for modularization scope will be accountable for safe and defect free delivery of the modules, including procurement, fabrication, testing, transportation to site and hook up and pre-commissioning/commissioning execution activities through successful start-up. This delivery will work within the wider scope of Onshore EPC working under the Onshore Project Manager, and interfacing with all functional disciplines such as Engineering, Procurement and Quality. This role will manage supplier relationship, as well as accountability to deliver this critical scope on time and budget.
Key Responsibilities
Essential Education
Key Responsibilities