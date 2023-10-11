Tank Farm Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



In this role you will be responsible for executing Tianjin plant tank farm daily operation activities. You will support Castrol Tianjin plant from commissioning to finally start-up. After enjoying the successful plant commissioning journey, you will become an important part of plant operation team.

Tank Farm operation safety and quality assurance;

Get well trained on all tank farm operation procedures and work instructions and be strategic with tank farm operations;

Technically implement plant general safety requirements and operation specific safety requirements during daily operation process;

Tank Farm operation execution

To act as loading master for base oil receiving from jetty;

To be responsible for bulk raw material including ISO Tank, truck receiving operation;

To conduct routing inspection for whole tank farm at specific intervals

Monthly stock take support

To conduct monthly stock take at tank farm as per requirement from finance team.

Good computer skills

Basic English reading and writing skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

This position is not available for remote working



