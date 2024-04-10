Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Tank TAR Superintendent

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

In this role You will:

Prepare and complete of the Tank TAR year plan in based on the site asset strategies and production year plans, in view of incident-free, safe and reliable operations in between scheduled inspection intervals.

In close collaboration with the asset squad team and field teams and in accordance with asset strategies, develop and maintain cost-effective, strategic multi-year, cross field Tank TAR.

Deliver effective and efficient Tank TAR development, preparation and execution by applying best-in-class, standardized execution methods.

Accountable for development and delivery annual maintenance budgets, expenses, and capital projects for Tank TAR.

Drive continuous improvement in ‘way of working’, actively seeking for innovative working methods and digitization options.

Drive contractor performance and cost-efficiency.

Management of contracting and contractor management associated with Tank TAR.

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience

10+ years of relevant job experience

5+ Years experience in technical managerial role in process industry

Good command of English

Knowledge of maintenance and reliability principles and methodologies.

Knowledge of planning and scheduling tooling and techniques.

Knowledge of program / project execution.

Knowledge of inspection and non-destructive testing techniques and its applications.

Performing of "Root Cause Failure Analysis"

Risk awareness and process safety, Continuous Improvement, commercial & economic insight, cost control

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.