Tax Advisor - Customs and Excise Tax

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Description:

Position

bp’s Global Tax Department is divided in 7 key strategic areas: Tax Business Partnering, Tax Operations, Tax Dispute Resolution, Tax Planning, Tax Reporting, Tax Technology and Tax Policy. Within Business Partnering, bp Tax has created a Global Customs & Excise (C&E) team which provides strategic advice and ensures global compliance for all bp businesses on Customs & Excise matters.

The African continent and specifically South Africa play a key role in bp’s growth strategy, with growing Trading and shipping, retail, air, marine, fuels and lubricants businesses resulting in new and exciting customs & excise activity.

The Customs & Excise Tax Advisor will primarily be involved in supporting matters of our different business units and be a member of our Global team where will support our ambition to transform how we lead Customs and Excise across bp. They will partner with our local businesses, tax authorities and corporate functions to ensure compliance, tax optimisation and the delivery of our Net Zero ambition.

The main responsibilities of the role include

Provide proactive indirect tax support to the business, with a focus on compliance, and the overall control environment for indirect taxes, including the operation of the Indirect Tax Compliance Framework

Provide advice and help optimise bp Tax position using special trade programs

Implement controls regarding non-preferential and preferential origin management as well as tax exemption/suspension regimes

Conduct process reviews, proving the 1st line of defence and monitoring of indirect tax activities and controls managed by the business and other functions.

Support import/export operations within South Africa, including cooperation with the customs brokers/agents and terminals

Support with license requests, response to business queries, filing of tax returns, audit management, review of regulations, etc

Supervise tax legislative changes, international trade developments and support amending/updating business/finance processes, risk management tools and processes (including IT Systems)

Support tax audits and where appropriate represent bp at meetings with the fiscal and regulatory authorities.

Essential experience and job requirements

The ideal candidate will ideally hold a university degree in Finance, Business, Accounting or Tax or equivalent certification and must have relevant Excise & Customs experience (at least 5 years) gained within a tax advisory firm, customs brokerage firm, multinational company or as an excise or customs specialist within the Tax authorities

Knowledge of the energy sector and its international environment is a plus

Extensive knowledge of South African customs and excise laws and regulations as well as the international customs legislations

Deep understanding on the interaction between Customs, Transfer Pricing, Compliance, Excise duties, VAT & Export Controls

Furthermore, the role requires strong communication skills and the ability to influence without direct authority by building a strong internal and external network. One - team working spirit, a collaborative attitude and actively engaging in cross jurisdictional working within the Tax Function

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

