Tax Advisor

We are currently recruiting for Tax (Accounting and Compliance) Advisor, whose role is to work as part of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Tax Compliance and Reporting team to ensure that assigned projects operated by bp meet all local tax compliance and group tax reporting obligations under all applicable external and internal rules and regulations! Would you like to be a part of that team?!We are looking for candidate who will work collaboratively with other Tax team members, as well as Accounting and other Functions as required, to manage regular accounting and compliance cycle and ad-hoc requests from internal and external stakeholders related to this field.This could be the perfect role for you!



Job Description:

Lead regular tax due diligence process and corporate tax calculation and reporting, in accordance with applicable set of external requirements and group income tax provisioning and reporting policy. Prepare and submit all supplementary information templates and perform reconciliations required for tax accounts and effective tax rate assurance.

Lead regular corporate tax forecasting cycle. Ensure timely receipt of inputs from other functions and submission.

Manage all queries from internal, external and statutory auditors related to actual and forecast tax calculations. Analyze actual and forecast tax amounts to perform variance analysis.

Manage assigned elements of employment and other direct and indirect tax compliance and reporting. Manage related queries from other functions or authorities.

Build and maintain tax models in line with applicable group policies for current and deferred tax calculation and assurance such as applicable group policies.

Ensure compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley Act requirements and related control activities. Ensure compilation and filing of related evidence.

Ensure accurate and timely inputs for any requirements driven by the transparency initiatives, local and international.

Establish and build working relationship and network with both internal (regional and functional) and external stakeholders.

Essential Requirements:

What we look for:

7+ years of experience required in oil & gas reporting and/or audit/assurance or consulting.

Hold or work towards internationally recognized accounting or finance qualification (CIMA/ACCA/CPA/CFA or equivalent).

SAP exposure required.

Significant proven IFRS accounting and consolidation experience at a large accounting or audit firm or corporate entity.

Understanding of PSA and HGA regimes and tax terms.

Accurate understanding of accounting technical issues and standards.

Strong analytical skills that ensure detailed and timely identification and elimination of gaps in reporting and compliance procedures and processes.

Advanced MS Excel skills.

Ability to effectively prioritize competing demands, including in situations involving time sensitivities.

High communication and cooperation skills. Capability to communicate and explain complex tax issues to non-tax audience succinctly and effectively.

Ability to interact effectively and efficiently with other functions and tax authorities.

Understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect.

Desirable Criteria:

Full internationally recognized accounting and/or tax qualification (CIMA/ACCA/CPA/CFA/ADIT or equivalent).

IAS 12 experience.

Understanding of Pay on Behalf PSA regime and its accounting implications.

Local (Azerbaijan) tax code and compliance knowledge/experience.

Comprehension of international tax principles, initiatives and global trends.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



