Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Summary:

Tnhis is a level H role based in VietnamResponsible for partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism), to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.



Job Description:

The Tax Advisor in Vietnam will provide tax support/advisory to our Joint Ventures in Vietnam, and provision of advice to the C&P business, and provision of advice to BP where required on other business opportunities as needed. This will including any transfer pricing advice. You will Support the managers and senior manager on various advisory projects and work with the Manager of operations supporting any discussions or collecting of data for a professional firm to complete the required income tax return lodgments. In addition to supporting the business on customs, VAT and CIT outcomes on various transactions as required. You will set up and organize for the payment of taxes as required on a periodic basis, track and pay WHT on various payments where necessary. You will liase with fiscal authorities as needed, manage and observe any onsite Audit activity by fiscal authorities. As well, you will inform and advise the business, BP and line manager of any emerging risks, case law outcomes and work with BP to manage any transfer pricing risks that emerge on new transactions

Tax Advisory :

Provide tax advice and support to the business, including tax planning, transfer pricing, and international tax matters, etc

Monitor changes in tax legislation and regulations, and assess the impact on the company's operations

Formulate tax manual/guidelines and procedures for the company

Fulfill other tax-related duties required by applicable local regulations, practices

Communication with Authorities: Act as the key liaison with tax, customs, and licensing authorities, engaging in frequent communication to address tax-related queries and requirements.

Customs Duties and Other Taxes: Ensure compliance of customs duties and other relevant taxes

Provide expert tax advice and guidance to internal stakeholders on business transactions and projects to ensure tax efficiency and compliance.

Regulatory Compliance and Tax Audits:

Coordinate and manage tax audits, assisting with documentation and information requests as needed.

Stay updated on changes in tax laws, regulations, and customs duties in Vietnam, and implement necessary actions to maintain compliance.

Risk Management:

Identify and mitigate potential tax risks and exposures related to the company operations.

Collaboration:

Develop and maintain relationships with external tax advisors and regulatory authorities

Work closely with other departments, including finance, legal, and operations, to ensure tax compliance and minimize tax risks.

Training and Education: Conduct training sessions for internal teams to enhance tax awareness and ensure adherence to tax guidelines and policies.

Requirements

Degree in Business, Commerce or Law

Post graduate courses are an advantage

Attention to detail

An ability to communicate well particularly with non-tax people and a good experience in influencing people to provide what you need to complete your work.

Be able to clearly explain in simple language tax technical information and conclusions.

Interpret tax law in a concise and clear manner.

An ability to be flexible around the type of work you are involved in and a willingness to find answers via research and reading of appropriate law and extrinsic materials.

Speak both English and Vietnamese (as you will be supporting Vietnam market)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



