Finance



Tax Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Tax Advisor (Directe Belastingen)

The job holder will work as part of the UK & Europe Customer and Products Tax Business Partnering team to enable our Customer & Products Businesses in the UK and Europe to meet their strategic objectives in a tax efficient manner.

In this role You will:

Provide high quality proactive direct tax advice support to the business

Supervise and advise on international corporate income tax developments, in close collaboration with the Tax Policy team.

Develop, evaluate and implement corporate income tax planning and assist in and coordinate tax projects together with the BP’s Global Tax team;

Provide support on tax audits and litigation

Liaise with the various internal departments (e.g. Legal, Treasury, Finance, HR, etc.), tax authorities;

Provide advisory support as necessary for the tax compliance process outsourced to EY for Dutch legal entities

Understand and provide advice to support tax reporting requirements

Management of internal and external collaborators

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant Bachelor or Master Degree and at least 5 years proven experience obtained as Tax

Advisor of a Big4 or other firm or in-house tax experience

Sound knowledge of direct taxes

Positive relationship and interpersonal skills

Hard-working teammate

Able to meet tight deadlines

Good in English and able to explain tax to non-tax colleagues

Proficiency in Dutch and English language, both verbally and in writing

Pro-active and service minded attitude

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.