Finance



Tax Group



bp is looking for Tax Advisor, UK & Europe who will report to the UK and Europe Indirect Tax Compliance Manager. This role will be working in Tax Operations team, to enable our Customer & Products businesses (including Castrol) in Turkey, to meet their tax compliance (indirect and direct tax) obligations.

BP’s business groups (i.e. Production & Operations, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Customers & Products, as well as Trading & Shipping) operate in a number of countries, including the UK and Europe.

BP’s trading entities are registered for VAT and Excise in a number of territories.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

In this role you will (be):

Provide proactive indirect tax support to the business, with a focus on indirect tax compliance, and the overall control environment for indirect taxes.

Support the preparation and review of indirect tax and direct tax filings.

Supervise and advise on tax developments in Turkey

Provide support on tax audits and litigation.

Liaise with the various internal departments (GBS, Legal, Finance, HR, etc.), and manage tax authority relationship on behalf of our businesses in Turkey

Management of external service provider contracts, including Sworn Financial Advisor (SFA), litigation works and customs agent contracts

To support the liaison with BP Technology to ensure SAP and other systems are maintained and updated in respect to changes in regulatory requirements.

To support the UK and Europe Indirect Tax Compliance Manager in ad hoc compliance process improvement matters including ownership of control activities under the ITCF policy and improvements projects.



Education & Experience:

A degree in Tax, Finance, or Business, or an accounting or tax qualification

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

At least 5 years proven experience obtained as Tax

Sound knowledge of direct and indirect tax processes and specialization in Lubricants indirect taxation

Good communication (both written and oral) and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build a strong network of stakeholders.

Able to meet tight deadlines

English speaking

Ability to explain tax to non-tax colleagues

Requires a strong understanding of risk and appropriate tax control activities.

Ability to take ownership of deliverables and manage conflicting priorities in accordance with risk environment

Strong MS Excel skills.

Displaying a bias for modernisation of processes, including automation where appropriate.



Travel Requirement

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



