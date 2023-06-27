Tax Analyst

Responsible for partnering with the business or within the Tax Function to provide either domestic and multi-jurisdictional VAT advice, VAT compliance support, and to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for partnering with the business or within the Tax Function to provide either domestic and multi-jurisdictional VAT advice, VAT compliance support, and to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.



Job Description:

Role synopsis

The Tax Advisor will run their own core portfolio on a day to day basis reporting to the Senior Tax Manager (Direct and Indirect Tax), to enable the management of the team’s overall priorities by communicating risk areas and progress on projects

This role provides a great opportunity to develop more commercial insight into commodities trading and commercial operations, with exposure to a variety of jurisdictions, transaction types and stakeholders

The role will be required to integrate with the T&S VAT Compliance with a view to meet UK and European Indirect Tax filing obligations

The role holder will help to drive modernisation across T&S tax processes through innovative ways to standard processes, using technology solutions as appropriate

The role necessitates working with a broad network of multidisciplinary experts across BP to understand the business transactions with a view to providing commercially informative tax advice as well as the sharing of knowledge, the integration of diverse perspectives and encouraging a speak-up culture.

The T&S trading portfolio includes: crude oil, natural gas, liquified natural gas, power, refined products, financial derivatives, natural gas liquids, emissions, biofuels, interest rates, currencies and chemicals. T&S handles the transport and logistics of oil and gas to global markets and assists refiners with procurement and optimisation

Trading and Shipping (‘T&S’) is the face to traded markets for BP in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance; servicing ~12,000 customers in 140 countries

The role is to provide timely, accurate indirect tax support to the T&S business acting in the following capacity:

Support and drive modernisation of tax processes in line with the BP Tax Strategy

Develop and handle relationships within the global tax function as well as the building partnerships across other functions and T&S commercial collaborators

Support the indirect tax team with the successful operation of the Indirect Tax Compliance Framework (‘ITCF’) in the T&S business

Seek or coordinate advice from/ with tax service providers or the global tax network in the countries where T&S is operating either currently or in the future

Support the T&S tax team in the identification, design, development and implementation of tax planning opportunities

Degree or equivalent qualification

ACA/ATII/CTA/HMRC (FT) or equivalent experience/education

Essential experience and job requirements

Solid understanding and application of principles of indirect tax issues; particularly in the cross-border movement of goods in an EU supply chain activities in the UK and the EU, particularly relating to cross-border transactions and the relevant statutory filing obligations;

Strong experience in delivering indirect tax compliance activities

Ability to work under pressure while dealing with multiple, often conflicting, deadlines or time constraints;

Work on own initiative to deliver projects and compliance activities

Ability to develop and maintain influential relationships with key internal and external collaborators;

Excellent analytical, communication, writing and organizational skills;

Good commercial awareness and sound judgement in managing risks;

Adaptability and resilience with a willingness to adopt and inspire change where appropriate;

Ability to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Solid post qualified experience in Tax Practice or a large multinational business

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!