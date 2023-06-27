Tax Analyst

Responsible for partnering with the business or within the Tax Function to provide either domestic and multi-jurisdictional VAT advice, VAT compliance support, and to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.
Responsible for partnering with the business or within the Tax Function to provide either domestic and multi-jurisdictional VAT advice, VAT compliance support, and to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.
Role synopsis
Trading and Shipping (‘T&S’) is the face to traded markets for BP in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance; servicing ~12,000 customers in 140 countries
The T&S trading portfolio includes: crude oil, natural gas, liquified natural gas, power, refined products, financial derivatives, natural gas liquids, emissions, biofuels, interest rates, currencies and chemicals. T&S handles the transport and logistics of oil and gas to global markets and assists refiners with procurement and optimisation
The role necessitates working with a broad network of multidisciplinary experts across BP to understand the business transactions with a view to providing commercially informative tax advice as well as the sharing of knowledge, the integration of diverse perspectives and encouraging a speak-up culture.
The role holder will help to drive modernisation across T&S tax processes through innovative ways to standard processes, using technology solutions as appropriate
The role will be required to integrate with the T&S VAT Compliance with a view to meet UK and European Indirect Tax filing obligations
This role provides a great opportunity to develop more commercial insight into commodities trading and commercial operations, with exposure to a variety of jurisdictions, transaction types and stakeholders
The Tax Advisor will run their own core portfolio on a day to day basis reporting to the Senior Tax Manager (Direct and Indirect Tax), to enable the management of the team’s overall priorities by communicating risk areas and progress on projects
The role is to provide timely, accurate indirect tax support to the T&S business acting in the following capacity:
Support the T&S tax team in the identification, design, development and implementation of tax planning opportunities
Seek or coordinate advice from/ with tax service providers or the global tax network in the countries where T&S is operating either currently or in the future
Support the indirect tax team with the successful operation of the Indirect Tax Compliance Framework (‘ITCF’) in the T&S business
Track and performance manage indirect tax risks
Oversight of indirect tax compliance activities
Develop and handle relationships within the global tax function as well as the building partnerships across other functions and T&S commercial collaborators
Support and drive modernisation of tax processes in line with the BP Tax Strategy
Degree or equivalent qualification
ACA/ATII/CTA/HMRC (FT) or equivalent experience/education
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
