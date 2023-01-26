Tax Analyst (m/f/d)

Do you want to join a company whose aim is to make a real difference to the sustainability of our planet? BP is on a journey to transform our business to do just that. It won’t be straight forward and there will be challenges along the way, we are up for it, are you?
You will work as part of bp’s global tax operations team! Support the team to ensure bp meets direct tax compliance obligations in a multitude of countries.
Work with the wider tax operations team members to review tax computations and filings prepared by third party service providers in relation to direct tax compliance. As well as work with internal bp finance and global business service center teams to ensure timely and accurate data is provided to enable an efficient direct tax compliance process.
What makes this role exciting?
The role provides exposure to a broad range of direct tax issues across various tax jurisdictions, including being accountable for reviewing and filing corporate income tax returns in some of bp’s largest territories. As part of a global tax operations team, the role also offers the opportunity to share and leverage the best compliance practice around the world and support and engage in global efficiency initiatives.
The role also offers an opportunity to work with the wider bp tax function to support responses to tax authority enquiries as well as build strong relationships with our finance and global business services teams to ensure timely provision of data required to meet our tax compliance obligations.
bp is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allow our employees to reach their full potential.
Key Accountabilities