Tax Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary





Do you want to join a company whose aim is to make a real difference to the sustainability of our planet? BP is on a journey to transform our business to do just that. It won’t be straight forward and there will be challenges along the way, we are up for it, are you?



You will work as part of bp’s global tax operations team! Support the team to ensure bp meets direct tax compliance obligations in a multitude of countries.



Work with the wider tax operations team members to review tax computations and filings prepared by third party service providers in relation to direct tax compliance. As well as work with internal bp finance and global business service center teams to ensure timely and accurate data is provided to enable an efficient direct tax compliance process.



What makes this role exciting?



The role provides exposure to a broad range of direct tax issues across various tax jurisdictions, including being accountable for reviewing and filing corporate income tax returns in some of bp’s largest territories. As part of a global tax operations team, the role also offers the opportunity to share and leverage the best compliance practice around the world and support and engage in global efficiency initiatives.



The role also offers an opportunity to work with the wider bp tax function to support responses to tax authority enquiries as well as build strong relationships with our finance and global business services teams to ensure timely provision of data required to meet our tax compliance obligations.



bp is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allow our employees to reach their full potential.

Key Accountabilities

Managing a third-party service provider and working with bp local tax teams to ensure the filing of accurate and timely corporate income tax returns for bp’s legal entities in various territories across bp’s global portfolio with a focus on the Europe region .

Building and maintaining excellent working relationships with bp finance and business teams to enable an efficient tax compliance process.

Managing a third-party service provider and working with bp local teams to ensure accurate and timely tax reporting in accordance with group accounting policies .

Being the point of contact for tax authority audit queries in the above territories.

Support advocacy in relation to direct tax issues.

6+ years of experience in direct tax compliance for a large group (preferably with regional and/or international tax operations) either in-house for on behalf of a client from an advisory firm.

Working with third party providers to lead tax compliance in overseas territories.

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education.

ACA/ATII/CTA/HMRC (FT) or equivalent experience/education.

Strong tax technical skills and an excellent working knowledge across a broad range of tax issues.

Strong financial accounting skills and knowledge.

Experience with direct tax compliance in European territories and working with remote tax teams and big four compliance delivery teams.

Experience with transforming tax compliance processes and related data a plus.

Experience with oil & gas tax issues or regimes a plus.

Fluent in English

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good business awareness and a proven understanding of direct taxation and compliance processes.

Team player who is able to work independently with minimal supervision as part of a global tax team while also building and maintaining relationships and networks both within and outside tax.

Proven track record of being able to learn and grow in role, proven ability to manage and lead the effective delivery of multiple work streams, working autonomously or with limited guidance to meet deadlines.

bp stands for agile working in a digitized, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working

Attractive remuneration package

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Programs to improve work-life balance

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.