Tax Audit & Transformation Manager

Finance



Tax Group



Responsible for leading a team, partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism) and resolving complex issues through management of a team of tax professionals, to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.



Working as part of bp’s Tax Dispute Resolution team, the Tax Audit and Transformation Manager will be accountabile for coordinating and managing direct tax audits, which will be supported by third-party and in-house return preparers, as well as regional tax operations and business partnering teams (where their local expertise is required).

Governments around the world are responding to economic and social pressures with increasing scrutiny and digitisation. This requires a dedicated manager to ensure that all direct tax audits are strategically coordinated and managed, using technology solutions where possible, and that audit information and learnings inform decision making. This is an exciting role that combines tax technical/procedural/audit expertise with the drive and vision to enable tax-wide process improvement and risk management through adoption of a global tax audit management model.

The role will work collaboratively with other Tax team members to manage direct tax audits and disputes and ensure that learnings from audits and disputes inform the decisions of the business and other parts of the Tax function.

Manage effective global adoption of standardised audit management process by ensuring that direct tax audit responsibilities are properly and timely assigned to / undertaken by the relevant tax team members, bp global business services (GBS) and/or third-party service providers as they arise, based on the type and nature of audit/queries arising.

Ensure global adoption and effective use of audit tracking tool(s) to track and manage direct tax audits and track progress of audit queries, using technology to help automate the process and identify the common audit trends, gaps, and areas for development, where possible.

Work with tax technology (T2D2) team to create and execute a plan to ensure systems are optimized to provide support for common routine audit queries and insight into areas where future improvements should be focused.

Ensure return preparers (third party and in-house) handle routine audit queries efficiently and in accordance with the agreed scope of their services/responsibilities and are engaged in a timely manner to resolve issues and maintain relationship with tax authorities.

Provide direct tax technical support to preparation of responses to audit queries where appropriate.

Work with other tax team members to ensure technical direct tax audit queries are managed appropriately by ensuring that tax team expertise is provided where required.

Ensure execution of audit strategy established by Tax Dispute Resolution team and adherence to bp’s responsible tax principles concerning relationships with tax authorities.

Work with the rest of the Tax Dispute Resolution team to identify audit trends and share lessons learned/improvement opportunities with broader tax team.

Oversee third party engagements to support direct tax audit defense.

What makes this opportunity exciting?

This is an exciting opportunity to help take direct tax audit management at bp to the next level by introducing a standardised model to manage global tax audits and disputes, using technology to help automate tax audit and dispute management and gain insights into risk areas and trends to help inform decisions around our risks and opportunitites.

With operations in over 79 countries, bp is a major tax payer across the world and is subject to significant tax audit queries on an annual basis; this role will be central to ensuring effective and timely responses are provided to help manage risk.

The role provides a unique and exciting opportunity to drive meaningful change that will help manage risks and provide insights.

bp is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allow our employees to reach their full potential.

Recognised tax or accountancy qualification (such as ACA/CTA) or equivalent experience/education.

Substantial post-qualification tax compliance, advisory or controversy experience either in house at a multinational company or with a law firm or tax accountancy firm.

Experience handling and responding to direct tax audit queries and working with tax authorities and third-party service providers.

Good written and verbal communication skills, including strong influencing skills.

Good business awareness and a solid understanding of direct taxation and compliance processes, including tax audits.

Curious to learn and motivated to develop digitisation/technology skills to modernise ways of working.

Excellent team player who embraces and champions change and commitment to the job and overall team success.

Ability to support effective teamwork and relationship building, coupled with the ability to build and maintain networks within and outside tax.

Proven ability to manage and lead the effective delivery of multiple work streams, working autonomously or with limited guidance to meet deadlines.

High energy, creativity and enthusiasm for driving meaningful change.

Strong technology skills to automate and visualise bp and relevant external data to capture learnings, insights and trends and help inform decisions.

Experience working with Microsoft tools including Power Automate, Power Apps and Power BI.

Working familiarity with exploratory data analysis (EDA), machine learning and AI.

Ability to successfully introduce new and improve existing business processes and manage change.

Experience with Agile methodology to project management and/or Lean Six Sigma or similar process improvement approaches.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



