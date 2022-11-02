We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Compliance Senior Analyst



Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:

Carry out validations/reconciliations for countries supported

Review draft returns prepared by more junior team members and provide guidance, support to them

Resolve queries and issues as they arise typically directly with the Country Finance / Tax teams

Carry out validations/reconciliations for countries

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation (BSI) work on VAT matters for businesses/countries supported

Calculate data additions and corrections

Resolve queries and issues as they arise

Look for opportunities to improve their own processes to create efficiencies and control improvements with their own area of work

Respond to tax audit-related questions

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree and at least 3 years of experience in the field of indirect taxation and reporting area

Proficiency in English

Knowledge of an integrated accounting system (SAP preferably)

Intermediate level of Excel skills

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and good financial understanding

Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested