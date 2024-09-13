Entity:Finance
Tax Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a
Tax Compliance Senior Team Lead (2 years fixed term)
Global end to end accountability over designated indirect tax compliance and/or system portfolio including, but not limited to ITCF, scenarios, sampling, quality testing, consolidation, and submissions.
Develop and embed end to end Tax performance reporting
Own relationship with Group Tax advisor
Lead Global Projects independently.
Propose and apply standard solutions across towers in the global function.
Resolve queries and issues as they arise typically directly with the Country Finance / Tax teams.
Manage independently team task portfolios, reallocations in accordance with global function.
Coach and develop members of the team and coordinate team activities, positively influence their team members to achieve team goals.
Relevant degree and 6+ years’ experience in related Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area
People Management experience
2 – 3 years finance lead, team leader or audit manager experience
Fluency in English
Good level of analytical skills, numeracy, and financial awareness
Customer- and service-oriented thinking,
Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,
Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world
Strong communication and cooperation skills
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.