In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Tax Compliance Senior Team Lead (2 years fixed term)

Global end to end accountability over designated indirect tax compliance and/or system portfolio including, but not limited to ITCF, scenarios, sampling, quality testing, consolidation, and submissions.

Develop and embed end to end Tax performance reporting

Own relationship with Group Tax advisor

Lead Global Projects independently.

Propose and apply standard solutions across towers in the global function.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise typically directly with the Country Finance / Tax teams.

Manage independently team task portfolios, reallocations in accordance with global function.

Coach and develop members of the team and coordinate team activities, positively influence their team members to achieve team goals.

What You need to be successful: