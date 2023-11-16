Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Tax Group



The purpose of the Tax Dispute Resolution Senior Manager (Counsel) role is to work as part of the central Tax Dispute Resolution team to predict and prevent tax risk and protect our return positions around the globe.Governments are responding to economic and social pressures with increasing scrutiny and material challenges. This requires a dedicated tax legal advisor to identify, mitigate and manage tax risk and disputes.The role will work collaboratively with other Tax team members to manage non-US tax audits and disputes, including appeals before administrative and legislative bodies, and ensure that findings inform the decisions of the business and other parts of the Tax function.This is a global role with some flexibility on location.



Lead and resolve significant non-US tax issues at the audit and administrative appeals levels across jurisdictions and tax types by developing and implementing strategies and tactics, performing necessary legal research, timely and strategically responding to audit queries and notices, protesting audit assessments/proposed assessments, filing any claims and representing bp before administrative bodies in a professional and effective manner.

Track and manage high value/high risk tax disputes, including provisioning for financial reporting purposes.

Appoint and manage third party tax advisors or outside counsel involved in the resolution of issues at administrative appeals or in litigation. Manage third-party advisor/counsel budget.

Establish and oversee strategy for resolving tax disputes and work with other members of the Tax team to respond to tax auditor information requests.

Develop and deploy effective negotiation/settlement strategies and tactics.

Assess current means of tracking current/potential disputes and audits and recommend changes/standardization of same where possible.

Work with the bp tax technology (T2D2) team to explore the implementation of technology to help identify commonalities in disputes, possible resolution approaches and implement proactive/predictive risk management measures.

Advise other Tax team members on standard methodologies in dispute resolution, procedure, maintaining privilege, care in communications, dispute and risk management trends.

Work with other Tax teams to determine where there are opportunities to gain certainty in our tax positions through agreements with competent/tax authorities.

Assist in transactional due diligence to identify audit and dispute risks.

Work with other Tax teams to build defence strategies into our structure and operations.

Hold a UK legal qualification, or equivalent

Hold a current practicing certificate

Significant proven post-qualification experience at a large law firm, accounting firm or corporate or large entity equivalent, specializing in tax.

Ability to interact effectively with tax authorities and decision-making bodies, other in-house Tax teams, business segment personnel worldwide and outside counsel.

Ability to represent bp and clearly articulate and negotiate bp’s positions in front of taxing authorities.

Experience in handling tax disputes in both common and civil law jurisdictions (including on transfer pricing matters).

Strong analytical skills that ensure thorough and timely identification and assessment of short and longer-term risks arising in complex contentious matters.

Ability to recognise, understand and take account of business needs while also providing an independent assessment of tax and other risks.

Excellent communications skills including strong writing and drafting skills.

Pragmatic approach when problem solving.

Ability to succinctly and effectively communicate and explain complex tax legal issues to non-tax/legal audiences at all levels of a large global company.

Desire to undertake intellectually challenging work.

Understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity, equity and inclusion.

Experience in building trusted relationships and influencing multiple partners.

Ability to effectively prioritise competing demands, including in situations involving time sensitivities.

Equally comfortable in: (i) working autonomously; (ii) having a specific role as part of a resolution team; and (iii) establishing and leading a group of internal/external lawyers and business personnel responsible for leading a particular tax dispute.

Thorough understanding of tax technical law and procedural rules in common and civil law jurisdictions.

Demonstrated planning and project management skills.

Possess the interpersonal skills and confidence to thrive in a collaborative environment.

A proactive working style and excellent commercial competence.

The ability to handle multiple complex projects simultaneously.

The flexibility to work efficiently in either a project lead or support role.

A strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and to demonstrate Who we are.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Legal Case Management, Litigation Consulting, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax Dispute Resolution, Tax Litigations, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



