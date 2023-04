Job summary

Role Synopsis



Trading and Shipping (‘T&S’) is the face to traded markets for bp in oil, gas, power, biofuels and finance; servicing ~12,000 customers in ~140 countries. This business is also at the forefront of reinventing bp’s position as a global leader in low carbon energy activity and will enable bp’s aggressive net-zero ambition targets

The T&S trading portfolio includes: crude oil, natural gas, liquified natural gas, power, refined products, financial derivatives, natural gas liquids, emissions, biofuels, interest rates, currencies and chemicals. T&S manages the transport and logistics of oil and gas to global markets and assists refiners with procurement and optimisation.

Reporting to the Senior Tax Manager (direct and indirect tax), this tax advisory role is for a member of the Direct tax team supporting the activities of the T&S business originated from London

The role necessitates working with a broad network of multidisciplinary experts across bp to understand the business transactions with a view to providing commercially insightful tax advice; partnering with the global bp tax team enable value delivery

The role holder will help to drive modernization across T&S tax and global tax processes through innovative approaches to standard processes, leveraging technology solutions as appropriate

This role will be a key contributor within a global team of tax professionals located in Europe, Asia, North and South America supporting bp’s T&S business activities across 6 continents.

This role provides a great opportunity to develop more commercial insight into commodities trading and commercial operations, with exposure to a variety of jurisdictions, transaction types and stakeholders

Primary tax contact and coordinator for advisory and special projects for the T&S business. This will include providing tax advice for a variety of business transactions including: new country entry, deal structure guidance, trading risks, transfer pricing and strategic business initiatives

Building and maintaining relationships across the global tax function, the broader functional support teams within bp, T&S and those businesses that regularly interact with T&S (including Customers & Products, Gas & Low Carbon Energy and Production & Operations). Seek or coordinate advice from/ with tax service providers in the countries where T&S is operating either currently or in the future

Proactively manage tax risk across the T&S portfolio

Support and drive modernization of tax processes in line with the bp Tax Strategy, within T&S and across the wider function where synergies exist

Participate as needed in audit support and advocacy.

The role is to provide timely, accurate tax advice to the T&S business acting in the following capacity:

Essential Education

A degree level qualification and an accredited accounting or tax qualification (ACA/ CTA)