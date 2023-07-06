Job summary

Role Synopsis Trading and Shipping (‘T&S’) is the face to traded markets for bp in oil, gas, power, biofuels and finance; servicing ~12,000 customers in ~140 countries. This business is also at the forefront of reinventing bp’s position as a global leader in low carbon energy activity and will enable bp’s bold net-zero ambition targets. The T&S trading portfolio includes: crude oil, natural gas, liquified natural gas, power, refined products, financial derivatives, natural gas liquids, emissions, biofuels, interest rates, currencies and chemicals. T&S leads the transport and logistics of oil and gas to global markets and assists refiners with procurement and optimisation. Reporting to the Senior Tax Manager (direct and indirect tax), this tax advisory role is for a member of the Direct tax team supporting the activities of the T&S business originated from London The role necessitates working with a broad network of multidisciplinary experts across bp to understand the business transactions with a view to providing commercially insightful tax advice; partnering with the global bp tax team enable value delivery The role holder will help to drive modernisation across T&S tax and global tax processes through innovative approaches to standard processes, using technology solutions as appropriateThis role will be a key contributor within a global team of tax professionals located in Europe, Asia, North and South America supporting bp’s T&S business activities across 6 continents. This role provides a phenomenal opportunity to develop more commercial insight into commodities trading and commercial operations, with exposure to a variety of jurisdictions, transaction types and partners Key accountabilities The role is to provide timely, accurate tax advice to the T&S business acting in the following capacity:Primary tax contact and coordinator for advisory and special projects for the T&S business. This will include providing tax advice for a variety of business transactions including: new country entry, deal structure guidance, trading risks, transfer pricing and strategic business initiatives Building and maintaining relationships across the global tax function, the broader functional support teams within bp, T&S and those businesses that regularly interact with T&S (including Customers & Products, Gas & Low Carbon Energy and Production & Operations). Seek or coordinate advice from/ with tax service providers in the countries where T&S is operating either currently or in the future Proactively handle tax risk across the T&S portfolio Support and drive modernisation of tax processes in line with the bp Tax Strategy, within T&S and across the wider function where alignments exist. Participate as needed in audit support and advocacy.

Essential Education

A degree level qualification and an accredited accounting or tax qualification (ACA/ CTA)

Essential Experience & Job requirement

Solid understanding and application of principles of international taxation;

Broad knowledge of European and global tax systems, EU directives and relevant ECJ court cases;

Strong experience of international tax planning;

Ability to work under pressure while looking after multiple, often conflicting, deadlines or time constraints;

Ability to develop and maintain influential relationships with key stakeholders including:

Marketing and Origination team, Commodity Trading Benches and Commercial Development;

Other supporting functions such as Contracts, Operational Excellence, Operations, Treasury, Credit, Structuring, Finance and Legal;Internal tax advisors (both within and outside the UK); and External stakeholders, such as tax service providers, etc.;

Excellent analytical, communication, writing and organisational skills;

Strong business acumen and good judgement in taking risk-based decisions, often within a pressured environment;

Strong project management skills, including ability to act as Single Point of Accountability, representing both direct and indirect taxes across multiple jurisdictions both internally and externally;

Adaptability and resilience with a willingness to adopt and inspire change where appropriate;

Ability to think and act in a forward-looking manner to provide proactive advice, anticipating challenges and opportunities;

Working knowledge of indirect tax principles including VAT and Customs & Excise is an advantage;

Solid PQE experience in Tax Practice or large multinational industry experience

