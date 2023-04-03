Job summary

Role Synopsis

This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-performing team of accounting, tax and control specialists who are responsible for analysing, assuring, and explaining bp’s externally reported tax numbers.



Working as part of bp’s tax reporting team, the Tax Manager - Tax Reporting will work closely with others across the finance enabler to analyse and assure the tax reporting implications of the group’s activities. Core activities will include assurance over our externally reported income tax numbers and forecasting the effective tax rate and cash tax.



The Tax Manager – Tax Reporting will also support the team’s modernisation and transformation initiatives to deliver improved efficiency and control.



The Tax Manager – Tax Reporting reports to the Tax Reporting & Consolidation Senior Manager and also supports other Senior Tax Managers in the Global Tax Reporting team.



The successful applicant will be required to develop effective working relationships with their colleagues within the tax enabler and finance teams across bp.



The role is global in nature and provides an excellent opportunity for the successful applicant to gain exposure to a wide range of tax and accounting issues and insight into the Group’s global reporting and forecasting processes and underlying business activities.





Key accountabilities

1. Quarter end tax reporting and forecasting

Review, challenge and consolidate the reported data from tax teams and work with segment and function contacts to provide rigour to the global reporting process.

Review and validation of the tax elements of the Group’s SEA, ARA and 20-F

Analysis of tax elements in the eight quarter group financial outlook (GFO) forecasts

Support other Senior Tax Managers within Tax Reporting with quarterly tax due diligence for the segments and other work as required

Ensure compliance with controls over the tax information included in external financial reporting, particularly with respect to the use of spreadsheets

Maintenance of SOX control documentation in respect of external tax reporting disclosures

Balance Sheet Assurance reviews

Support the modernisation and transformation project

2. Delivery and development of robust internal control processes3. Ad hoc project work, including:

Essential Education

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education.

Recognised accounting qualification.

Financial accounting experience;

An understanding of internal systems of control and how this applies to tax;

Experience of extracting data from underlying accounting systems;

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel;

Familiarity with data visualisation tools such as Power BI;

Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity;

Ability to work effectively with geographically distributed teams;

Ability to manage priorities and meet tight deadlines;

Proven track record of being able to learn and grow in role;

Fluency in business English.