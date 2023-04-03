Role Synopsis
This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-performing team of accounting, tax and control specialists who are responsible for analysing, assuring, and explaining bp’s externally reported tax numbers.
Working as part of bp’s tax reporting team, the Tax Manager - Tax Reporting will work closely with others across the finance enabler to analyse and assure the tax reporting implications of the group’s activities. Core activities will include assurance over our externally reported income tax numbers and forecasting the effective tax rate and cash tax.
The Tax Manager – Tax Reporting will also support the team’s modernisation and transformation initiatives to deliver improved efficiency and control.
The Tax Manager – Tax Reporting reports to the Tax Reporting & Consolidation Senior Manager and also supports other Senior Tax Managers in the Global Tax Reporting team.
The successful applicant will be required to develop effective working relationships with their colleagues within the tax enabler and finance teams across bp.
The role is global in nature and provides an excellent opportunity for the successful applicant to gain exposure to a wide range of tax and accounting issues and insight into the Group’s global reporting and forecasting processes and underlying business activities.
Key accountabilities
1. Quarter end tax reporting and forecasting
Essential Education