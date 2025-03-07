It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team

Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Tax Operations Senior Analyst - Fixed-term



In this role You will:

Overseeing end-to-end local indirect tax operational processes

Resolving data integrity and application-related issues in VAT reporting

Troubleshooting and handling digital workers’ (Bots) task failures during VAT return preparation

Coordinating local resources for timely monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, and annual VAT reporting, EC Sales reporting, Intrastat reporting, and other indirect tax reporting

Consulting with Tax Operations SME and coordinate work with Business/Country teams, ITCF leadership, IT&S teams, Automation CEO Developers, and GBS IT&S Function

Enhancing control and risk management on local operational processes, creating efficiencies through simplification and standardization

Developing and maintaining strong working relationships both internally and externally

Ensuring accurate and timely indirect tax reporting processes

Monitoring and ensuring Bots perform tasks efficiently, addressing any failures promptly

Maintaining up-to-date documentation and ARIS models related to indirect tax operations

Finding opportunities for process improvement and control enhancements within local indirect tax data processes

Coordinating data reconciliations between ERP systems, Informatica, and VAT Reporting Too

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree and 3 years experience in Finance

Experience in process and project management

Solid understanding of indirect taxes (VAT, Excise Duties)

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to conduct root cause analysis

Proven track record of influencing senior-level partners

Ability to share knowledge and develop team members

Excellent language and interpersonal skills with a focus on client responsiveness

Advanced analytical skills, numeracy, and financial understanding

Customer focused mentality

Ability to work under pressure with readiness for action

Confidence in internal and external interactions

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness and continuous improvement demeanor

Proficiency in O365 tools, especially Power BI, Power Automate, and Power Apps

Experience in database and application management

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family- friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!