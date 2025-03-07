Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Tax Group
Job Description:
As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team
Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a
Tax Operations Senior Analyst - Fixed-term
In this role You will:
- Overseeing end-to-end local indirect tax operational processes
- Resolving data integrity and application-related issues in VAT reporting
- Troubleshooting and handling digital workers’ (Bots) task failures during VAT return preparation
- Coordinating local resources for timely monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, and annual VAT reporting, EC Sales reporting, Intrastat reporting, and other indirect tax reporting
- Consulting with Tax Operations SME and coordinate work with Business/Country teams, ITCF leadership, IT&S teams, Automation CEO Developers, and GBS IT&S Function
- Enhancing control and risk management on local operational processes, creating efficiencies through simplification and standardization
- Developing and maintaining strong working relationships both internally and externally
- Ensuring accurate and timely indirect tax reporting processes
- Monitoring and ensuring Bots perform tasks efficiently, addressing any failures promptly
- Maintaining up-to-date documentation and ARIS models related to indirect tax operations
- Finding opportunities for process improvement and control enhancements within local indirect tax data processes
- Coordinating data reconciliations between ERP systems, Informatica, and VAT Reporting Too
What You will need to be successful:
- Relevant degree and 3 years experience in Finance
- Experience in process and project management
- Solid understanding of indirect taxes (VAT, Excise Duties)
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to conduct root cause analysis
- Proven track record of influencing senior-level partners
- Ability to share knowledge and develop team members
- Excellent language and interpersonal skills with a focus on client responsiveness
- Advanced analytical skills, numeracy, and financial understanding
- Customer focused mentality
- Ability to work under pressure with readiness for action
- Confidence in internal and external interactions
- Strong communication and cooperation skills
- Assertiveness and continuous improvement demeanor
- Proficiency in O365 tools, especially Power BI, Power Automate, and Power Apps
- Experience in database and application management
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family- friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
