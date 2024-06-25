Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Tax Operations Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Overseeing end-to-end local indirect tax operational processes

Resolving data integrity and application-related issues in VAT reporting

Troubleshooting and handling digital workers’ (Bots) task failures during VAT return preparation

Coordinating local resources for timely monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, and annual VAT reporting, EC Sales reporting, Intrastat reporting, and other indirect tax reporting

Consulting with Tax Operations SME and coordinate work with Business/Country teams, ITCF leadership, IT&S teams, Automation CEO Developers, and GBS IT&S Function

Enhancing control and risk management on local operational processes, creating efficiencies through simplification and standardization

Adhering to tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBSE

Coaching and developing team members, fostering a positive and goal-oriented team environment

Developing and maintaining strong working relationships both internally and externally

Ensuring accurate and timely indirect tax reporting processes

Monitoring and ensuring Bots perform tasks efficiently, addressing any failures promptly

Maintaining up-to-date documentation and ARIS models related to indirect tax operations

Finding opportunities for process improvement and control enhancements within local indirect tax data processes

Coordinating data reconciliations between ERP systems, Informatica, and VAT Reporting Tool

Independently managing local data integrity resources for VAT GL reconciliation and Turnover reconciliation

Supporting local data integrity processes and handle query resolution

Managing release management communications and ensure suitable release timings for the local GBS Tax Team

Aligning with additional job-related requirements as defined by team leads or process leads.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree and 4+ years of experience in Finance/IT&S

Experience in process and project management

Solid understanding of indirect taxes (VAT, Excise Duties)

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to conduct root cause analysis

Proven track record of influencing senior-level partners

Ability to share knowledge and develop team members

Excellent language and interpersonal skills with a focus on client responsiveness

Advanced analytical skills, numeracy, and financial understanding

Customer-oriented mentality

Ability to work under pressure with readiness for action

Confidence in internal and external interactions

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness and continuous improvement attitude

Proficiency in O365 tools, especially Power BI, Power Automate, and Power Apps

Experience in database and application management

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.